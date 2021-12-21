Santiago takes courage, kisses Erica and proposes dating· TV News

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will take courage and kiss Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. of the Globe.

In this Tuesday’s (21st) chapter, the physical educator and the entrepreneur will be talking in the mansion’s kitchen, when they will start talking about feelings. Involved and at ease with the teacher, Barbara’s father (Alinne Moraes) will steal a kiss from the woman, who will respond.

The rich man will ask for the hand of the young woman in courtship and she will accept. Later, the two will enjoy a day at the pool together with Luan (Miguel Schmid). The youngest will arrive at the scene, catch the scene and dump all her prejudice on the personal and her son.

“What’s that? What’s going on?”, asks Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond). “I’m worried about your mental health. Being humanitarian is one thing, it’s another thing to completely lose your sense of limit,” the fake writer will say.

Santiago won’t take over the romance for his daughter, and Erica will leave with Luan disappointed in him and embarrassed by her preppy’s show. In the chapter this Wednesday (22), the millionaire will introduce her as a girlfriend to the whole family at a dinner.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

