Santos FC and Umbro launch popular line of shirts – Santos Futebol Clube

The Christmas of Santos already has one more gift option and at a more affordable price. Santos FC and Umbro are launching the popular line of shirts, which are already available at SantosStore online and arriving this week at SantosStore in Vila Belmiro. There are two collections, the male and female Black; the white male, female and youth Basics; and the men’s sky blue Basics, with prices starting at R$ 89.99.

A highlight is that at Black, the shirts make an allusion to the two-time world championship of 62/63, on the back. “This was a commitment I had with the fans before I was elected, to offer Santos FC shirts, produced by our official supplier, at popular prices, and we are making and offering an Umbro product”, said the president of Peixe, Andres Rueda.

“We made every effort to make this material available for Christmas, a time when all Santos players want to win a team product, even more a shirt. This is the beginning and in the future we want to expand this initiative with more products for our fans”, added Rueda.

SantosStore Vila Belmiro: Rua Princesa Isabel, 77 – Vila Belmiro / (013) 97411-3934 / (013) 4042-3246

SantosStore online: https://www.santosstore.com.br/lst/linha-popular