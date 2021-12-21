São Paulo President announces the hiring of Rafinha, ex-Grêmio and Flamengo

Right-back Rafinha is the new reinforcement of São Paulo for 2022. The information was confirmed by the president of the São Paulo club, Julio Casares, in a live participation on the channel of journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi. The athlete signs for a year, with the possibility of renewal for another one, and is the first confirmed reinforcement for the next season.

— We just signed the contract with Rafinha, right-back. His technical condition and leadership is important. It is a player who will be available at the start of the pre-season. He is a São Paulo player with a one-year contract and with the possibility of another one and salary is adequate to the club’s budget – said Casares.

“His salary is completely within the budget. The contract is for one year and may continue for another year, with performance and performance rates. Then he advances for another year. It is extremely important. I really believe in this athlete – completed.

Released by Grêmio, Rafinha had a contract with the team from Rio Grande do Sul until December 31, 2021. He was free on the market and will have no cost to the São Paulo tricolor, which is going through times of financial difficulties.

The 36-year-old player played 43 games for Grêmio last season and gave eight assists, becoming Gaucho champion and ending the year as captain of the team that was relegated to the B series of the Brazilian Championship.