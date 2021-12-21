São Paulo president announces the signing of full-back Rafinha, 1st reinforcement for 2022

São Paulo president Julio Casares announced the signing of right-back Rafinha, 36, who was without a club after leaving Grêmio

Rafinha is a player of São Paulo. The settlement information was anticipated on Monday (20) by André Plihal, channel presenter Disney.

The announcement was made this Monday (20) by president Julio Casares, in an interview on the channel “Arnaldo e Tironi”, by journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, on Youtube.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We’ve just signed the contract with Rafinha, right-back. The technical condition of this athlete, leadership are important, and he will be available at the beginning of the pre-season. Rafinha is a São Paulo Futebol Clube athlete”, announced the top hat .

The defender arrives at the São Paulo club with one season contract, with an additional year foreseen if he manages to act in a set number of matches. In this case, the link is automatically extended to 2023.

“His salary is completely in line with the budget. His contract is for one year, and he can continue for another one with performance and performance indices. Something extremely important, I really believe in this athlete”, completed Casares.

Rafinha played 43 games for the Guild in 2021 and distributed eight assists, but left the Porto Alegre team with relegation in the Brazilian championship.

In Brazil, he also defended the Flamengo from 2019 to 2020 and was part of the historic champion team of liberators and Brasileirão in 2019.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

In addition to Grêmio and São Paulo, Rafinha has an outstanding experience at Bayern Munchen, defending the German club from 2011 until 2019, when he returned to Brazil.

revealed by Coritiba, the side also played for Schalke 04, in Germany, Genoa, in Italy, and Olympiacs, in Greece.