São Paulo’s budget for 2022 foresees two finals; see values ​​in detail | São Paulo

São Paulo’s budget forecast for 2022 has bold targets. With a debt that comes close to R$700 million, the club expects that this number will be reduced by around R$108 million by the end of next season.

The expectation is greater than this year’s, when the Tricolor predicted a reduction of R$ 91 million, but it should not come close to the stipulated value. The last balance sheet, from September, shows that São Paulo accumulates a deficit of BRL 71.3 million in 2021.

+ Remember the 2021 budget

In the text prepared by the board and which will be voted on by 5 pm this Tuesday by the club’s 260 advisers, there is also a forecast to raise R$ 142 million in player sales. This is a little more cautious than that of 2021, when São Paulo forecast R$176 million in sales.

As well as reducing indebtedness, this goal should not be achieved this year. The ge showed that the club has raised R$101 million so far and could reach R$125.7 million when Helinho’s transfer to Red Bull Bragantino is confirmed.

1 of 3 São Paulo Council to vote on budget — Photo: Marcos Riboli São Paulo Council to vote on budget — Photo: Marcos Riboli

With regard to investments in acquiring players and training base athletes, the forecast is to spend R$ 42 million, a number higher than the R$ 37 million in the last budget.

The sports goals presented in the budget forecast are bold. In the report, the goals on the field are to reach the finals of the Campeonato Paulista and Copa Sudamericana, the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and ensure at least a sixth place in the Brasileirão.

The Paulistão ruler rose after the team won this year’s tournament, by defeating Palmeiras in the decision. The initial goal was to reach the semifinals.

2 of 3 Miranda lifts São Paulo champion trophy for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Miranda lifts the São Paulo champion trophy for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The Copa do Brasil remained at this year’s level, and it was fulfilled after the team reached the quarterfinals and was eliminated by Fortaleza.

The same applies to the Campeonato Brasileiro, which remains with the goal of sixth place. The goal, however, went far away – Tricolor finished the tournament in 13th place.

+ See how Tricolor is moving on the market

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: