São Paulo’s old desire, Rafinha has a childhood photo wearing the club’s shirt and had Ceni’s approval | São Paulo

Right-back Rafinha was hired by São Paulo last Monday, but has not yet officially worn the shirt. But in childhood it was part of the player’s life…

Even as a child, Rafinha had a special affection for the Tricolor in São Paulo. And in a photo of when he was still taking his first steps in Paraná, the state in which he was born, he was already appearing on the streets in the São Paulo uniform (see below).

And if Rafinha already had a special affection for São Paulo, Tricolor also adopted a certain sympathy for the player in recent years. In 2019, when the full-back decided to leave the German Bayern Munich and return to Brazil, the São Paulo club was one of the interested parties.

Rafinha wearing the São Paulo shirt in childhood — Photo: Personal Archive

The board at the time even sent a proposal, but the salary was not compatible with the conditions of the club at that time and the negotiation did not continue. Months later, São Paulo made a deal with Daniel Alves, while Rafinha closed it with Flamengo.

After playing for Greek Olympiacos and Grêmio, the right-back finally arrives at Tricolor to assume the position of starting lineup in the team led by Rogério Ceni.

The coach, in fact, was a fundamental bridge for the negotiation to be carried out quickly. Ceni is a friend of Rafinha’s manager, the former Lincoln, who played at Palmeiras and Atlético-MG.

With the two in contact and Rogério Ceni expressing his desire to work with the full-back, the negotiation was concluded in a few hours.

At 36, the player fits the profile defined by São Paulo. In a serious financial crisis, Tricolor does not have the capacity to make large investments and looks for options in the market where it does not need to spend on the purchase of economic rights.

With Rafinha’s arrival, right-back Orejuela must be negotiated until the transfer window closes. Grêmio is interested in the player, and an exchange with Alisson could happen in the next few days.

