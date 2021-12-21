Sarah Poncio vents on Joshua’s birthday: ‘Our bond is eternal’ | celebrities



Sarah Poncio and Josué – Internet Reproduction

Sarah Pontio and JoshuaInternet Playback

Published 12/20/2021 17:00

Rio – Sarah Poncio used her social networks to share a text full of emotion commemorating the birthday of Josué, who turns 3 this Monday (19th). In the post, the influencer took the opportunity to vent about the lack she feels for the boy, after the child’s biological mother resumed custody.

“All these days without you were difficult… But today without a doubt, it’s been the day I miss you the most!”, began Sarah in an Instagram post. “Nothing I had planned for today happened, on the contrary… Not being able to give you a hug today, or do everything to make you smile, among all the things we could do, I can only imagine and remember the happy moments we had; and wait for our next meeting, because the love I feel for you is eternal, our bond is eternal, and it gives me hope every day for a better tomorrow”, he continued.

Then, the redhead continued declaring to Joshua: “Know that no matter the distance, the place, or anything, Mom will love you forever, and fight for you forever, so that you can be happy, that you feel loved and safe. Happy birthday, my beloved son. I always wish you the best of life, the longing here in our house is still great and difficult to bear, but I ask God to continue enlightening you, guarding you and guiding you”, he wished .

Sarah Poncio adopted Josué last year, when she was still married to singer Jonathan Couto, from whom she recently separated. Earlier this month, the former couple lost custody of the child to his biological mother, who had her request granted by the courts after claiming to be psychologically ill.