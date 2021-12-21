SBT loses appeal and will have to indemnify Papa Papudo’s widow

The São Paulo Court of Justice rejected SBT’s appeal and ordered the station to compensate the widow and children of comedian Gilberto Fernandes, known as Gibe, who, in the 1980s, played the character Papai Papudo in the children’s program “Bozo”.

The process was opened by Laudi Aparecida Fernandes, widow of the comedian, who was also editor and actor of the picture “Câmera Escondida” in “Topa Tudo por Dinheiro”, presented by Silvio Santos.

The actor left the station in 2002, but, according to the widow, as of 2011, SBT started to reprise his scenes on television and social networks, without the family’s authorization and without proper remuneration. Second the widow told the court, at least 130 works of art by Gibe were published on the internet, reaching nearly 350 million views.

The actor, who in the role of Papa Papudo repeated the catchphrase “5 and 60” when Bozo asked him the time, died in 2010, aged 75. “SBT and its affiliates continue to economically exploit the image of Gilberto Fernandes without any authorization from the heirs,” attorney Marcos de Araújo Cavalcati, who represents the widow, told the Court.

In the defense presented to the Court, the station denied the “concurrent” use of the “supposed interpretations of the artist”. The allegations that it released 130 works by the artist, says the broadcaster, are “speculative and lacking in proof or verisimilitude”. The station also argued that the case was time-barred.

Upon confirming the lower court decision, the São Paulo Court of Justice considered that there was, indeed, an irregularity in the exploitation of the artist’s image, as it was exhibited for a long period. “The image and the voice are essential assets of the personality, therefore, they cannot be violated, as happened in the case under examination”, stated the judge Natan Arruda, rapporteur of the process.

An inspection will be carried out to determine how many times the image was actually shown over the years and, from then on, calculate the amount to be paid by the broadcaster. In addition to the indemnity, SBT was prohibited from making new exhibitions without the permission of the heirs.

The broadcaster can still appeal.