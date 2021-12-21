Security camera recorded the murder of PM, former secretary of Belford Roxo, in Nilópolis

A security camera recorded the moment when retired police officer Robenilson Fernandes, 50, was killed at the door of a supermarket in Nilópolis, Baixada Fluminense last Sunday (19). The agent was former Secretary of Public Order for Belford Roxo. The execution took place at the door of a supermarket in the morning.

In the dynamics of crime, two men get out of a silver car while Robenilson walks on the sidewalk, at the entrance to the establishment, beside a woman, in which he has his hand on his shoulder. The two criminals then exit the vehicle, approach and start shooting at the PM.

Even down, Robenilson is still hit by more shots. The men then return to the vehicle, and the driver leaves with the car. The entire action took less than 15 seconds. Robenilson is left lying on the spot, where he ended up dying.

The case took place on Estrada Antônio José Bittencourt, in the center of Nilópolis. A woman was also shot and was rescued by the Fire Department for the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu (HGNI). She was shot in the leg and attended to by the health unit’s orthopedics.

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) is investigating the case. This Monday, the Portal of the Wanted released a poster asking for information about the perpetrators of the crime. The reward offered is R$5,000. The retired PM was the 77th Security Officer killed this year.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identification and location of the killers can file a complaint via Whatsapp on the Portal dos Procurados (21) 98849-6099, or via Facebook. The complaint can also be made by calling Disque-Denúncia (21) 2253-1177. Anonymity is guaranteed.