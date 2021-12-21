See this Monday’s 5 Biggest Highs and Lows – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 2.2%, at 104.8 thousand points this Monday (20). The downturn came amid tension in global markets over new restrictive measures in Europe over the Ômicron variant.
In the exchange market, the dollar was also contaminated and jumped 1.06%, to 5.745 reais on sale, the highest level since March 30 (5.7588 reais).
As a positive highlight of Ibovespa, the Minerva (BEEF3) rose 1.31%, still impacted by the resumption of exports to China. At the other end, the papers of the CVC (CVCB3) retreated 8.03% amid market turmoil over the Ômicron variant.
See the highs and lows of the day:
|Company
|ticker
|Variation
|Minerva
|BEEF3
|1.31%
|JBS
|JBSS3
|1%
|eneva
|ENEV3
|0.86%
|Braskem
|BRKM5
|0.31%
|The other actions withdrew
|—–
|PetroRio
|PRIO3
|−6.31%
|surpass
|UGPA3
|−6.45%
|CNS
|CSNA3
|−6.64%
|Locaweb
|LWSA3
|−7.06%
|CVC
|CVCB3
|−8.03%
Warning
The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, wait for the final news from Ibovespa.