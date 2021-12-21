See where to get vaccinated against Covid this Tuesday; DF starts to apply booster for those who had the 2nd dose four months ago | Federal District

The Federal District begins, this Tuesday (21), the application of the booster dose with a reduction of the interval from five to four months for the public aged 18 or over. The measure is an orientation of the Ministry of Health published in a technical note on Monday (20). It is estimated that 419 thousand people in the federal capital are able to receive the reinforcement.

NEGATIONISM: know why rejecting vaccine harms the entire population

know why rejecting vaccine harms the entire population COVID-19: DF has 3 more deaths and 73 new cases; infected more than 518.6 thousand

The technical note from the Ministry of Health also recommends the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine to immunosuppressed patients. For them, the break will also be four months, counting from the first booster. The vaccines recommended for this audience are Pfizer, Janssen or Astrazeneca.

Immunization usually goes on for people over 12 years old. Most stations open from 8am to 5pm.

Due to hacker attacks on the Ministry of Health’s ConnectSUS application, whoever is taking the second dose or the booster needs to carry a printed vaccination card, with proof of the initial dose.

The booster dose is offered to people over the age of 18 and healthcare professionals, as long as they took the second dose ago, at least five months.

Who has over 18 years old and still haven’t had the first dose you can choose which immunizing agent to receive. The change in the rule was announced by the Health Department to expand vaccination coverage in Brasília.

For those who took the Janssen vaccine, the additional dose is offered to those immunized until June 30th. For immunosuppressed patients, the booster dose should be applied 28 days after the second dose.

Teachers, servants, cooks, school secretaries and principals can also receive the additional dose. About 2,000 booster doses are being applied to the homeless population

The following are considered immunocompromised patients:

Patients with severe primary immunodeficiency;

who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer;

solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) use of immunosuppressive drugs;

people living with HIV/AIDS;

patients using corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

people who use drugs that modify the immune response (the Ministry of Health publishes a table with these medications);

patients with auto-inflammatory conditions and inflammatory bowel diseases;

hemodialysis patients;

patients with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

First dose: anyone 12 years of age or older can be immunized in the Federal District. Adolescents do not need to be accompanied by guardians, they just have to go to one of the posts and present their identity card. Anyone over 18 years old can choose the brand of vaccine;

anyone 12 years of age or older can be immunized in the Federal District. Adolescents do not need to be accompanied by guardians, they just have to go to one of the posts and present their identity card. Anyone over 18 years old can choose the brand of vaccine; Second dose: those who took AstraZeneca or Pfizer receive the second application eight weeks after the first dose, ie from day 56 onwards. For CoronaVac, the recommended range is 14 to 28 days;

those who took AstraZeneca or Pfizer receive the second application eight weeks after the first dose, ie from day 56 onwards. For CoronaVac, the recommended range is 14 to 28 days; Booster dose: is geared towards people aged 18 and over and healthcare professionals. You must have received the second dose at least five months ago;

is geared towards people aged 18 and over and healthcare professionals. You must have received the second dose at least five months ago; Additional dose: it is applied to severely immunosuppressed patients who have received the second dose, or the single dose, for at least 28 days;

it is applied to severely immunosuppressed patients who have received the second dose, or the single dose, for at least 28 days; Janssen additional dose: for those who took the single dose until June 30th.

Where there is vaccine against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21), in DF

2 out of 5 Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

3 out of 5 Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

Booster and additional dose

4 out of 5 Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução Vaccination points against Covid-19 this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

5 out of 5 Influenza vaccination points this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução Vaccination points against Influenza this Tuesday (21) in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

Ministry of Health reduces the interval for the booster dose against Covid to four months

Ministry of Health reduces the interval for the booster dose against covid-19 from five to four months