See Xbox Series X Elite Concept Coming Soon

Let’s Go Digital’s unofficial design brings a similar idea to Xbox One X with LED elements

Microsoft is preparing to update the Xbox Series X|S console lineup in 2023. Xbox Series X Elite, the new console will have a faster processor, with SoC (system on chip) with 6nm lithography. The model is also expected to achieve higher clock speeds. Let’s Go Digital unveiled a unofficial design than can be expected from the console.

According to information from Microsoft, the Xbox Series X Elite had a different design than the X|S models, abandoning the tower aspect and returning to the cuboid model. For this reason, Let’s Go Digital presented a concept that is a bit reminiscent of Xbox One X. The most “boxy” concept brings black color with green LED accents and a cooling system, even reminiscent of Sony’s Playstation 4.

So far Microsoft hasn’t revealed any details about what we can expect from the Xbox S Series Elite, so it won’t be surprising if the final model is completely different from the one proposed by Let’s Go Digital.

Concept change

Although the proposed black color with green LEDs is more similar to the Xbox Series X design, the current Series S model looks very little like what was envisioned in this concept art.



As we can see from the image, the company’s conceptual idea significantly changes the Xbox Series S, almost looking like a different console. I particularly believe that the proposal of the Xbox Series S Elite is more modern and elegant than the original console, which features a not very attractive front view.

However, I believe that the idea of ​​Let’s Go Digital is unlikely to come close to what will be revealed by Microsoft, as the model reminds a little of the original Playstation 4, with its square design and LED crossing the top third of the device.



Of course the models wouldn’t be that similar, even so I believe that the intention of both companies is move as far away from the main competitor’s designs as possible, as we can already see between the look of the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5.

Source: TechPowerUp