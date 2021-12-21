Selling SBT may be the best solution for Silvio Santos

The new rumor in the television medium is about the alleged intention of Silvio Santos to sell SBT. Even the amount that would have been asked by the businessman is mentioned: R$ 1 billion. Amount equivalent to the annual revenue of the channel that completed 40 years on the air in August.







Silvio Santos indicates concern for the future of the station Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

The main problem for the broadcaster, as for all TV networks, is the operating cost and staff expenses. These expenses increase considerably from year to year and have made the profit less and less. The best example of this is Globo. It earned BRL 1.8 billion in 2017 and, just three years later, BRL 167 million.

To survive, the big broadcasters were forced to restructure: layoffs, renegotiate debts, cut or reduce investments. The cliché “television is an expensive toy” has never made more sense. The retraction of TV advertising budgets throughout 2020 (about 30% less), due to the pandemic, made the situation even more delicate.

Despite the difficulties, Silvio Santos always honored his commitments to employees, contractors and suppliers. By the way, SBT is reputed to be the best station to work, with a more pleasant atmosphere than its competitors.

In December 2019, at the last ‘firm party’ before the pandemic, Silvio spoke about it. “Every employee who works here, every employee who lives here more than at home, feels that his colleagues are like family members. I hope that God preserves this familiarity among you, that you lend your work so that this company can grow even more”, he said, to applause.

The possibility of SBT being sold made many people apprehensive in the channel’s corridors for fear of losing this special feature. A few days ago, a statement by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, host of ‘A Praça é Nossa’, generated extra anxiety. “Silvio Santos doesn’t come back to work anymore,” he said in an interview with a podcast. The SBT adviser denies the boss’s retirement.

The ‘owner of Sundays’ has been away from Anhanguera’s studios since August, when he tested positive for covid-19. Before, he had been confined at home from January 2020 to July this year for being part of the risk group. In late October, he left home for a booster dose of the vaccine. On December 12, he turned 91 years old.

Although old age imposes limitations and demands greater effort, it is hard to believe that Silvio wants to leave television. Perhaps the best thing is for him to sell SBT, to get rid of the burden of bureaucratic and financial issues, and continue exclusively as an artist and main poster boy for the network.

Free from the pressure of the main administrative commitments (paying salaries, taxes, debts, etc.), the communicator could dedicate himself exclusively to what he likes most: commanding his talk show, which still generates a relevant audience and disputes point by point to vice- leadership with Record TV.

A recurring doubt can drive away interested parties in the purchase of SBT: what will become of the channel without Silvio Santos? In the future, will it manage to survive well without its founder and main artist? The channel that once had the prettiest slogan among the networks – ‘The happiest TV in Brazil’ – will need to reinvent its own identity. Aware of this, the legendary ‘Chest Man’ signals that he wants this to happen while he is still around.