Sem Volta Para Casa debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

after overtaking Avengers: Infinite War and becoming the 2nd biggest box office debut in the US, Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa debuted at the top of the Brazilian box office, surpassing BRL 105 million in the first days on display. The film attracted an audience of over 5 million people across the country.

The debut of the film of the stubborn overturned Charm, Disney’s animation, to 2nd place, with a revenue of R$ 1.8 million, and Gucci house was in third place, with over R$ 448 thousand collected.

See the complete ranking below: