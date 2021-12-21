Sem Volta Para Casa debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

after overtaking Avengers: Infinite War and becoming the 2nd biggest box office debut in the US, Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa debuted at the top of the Brazilian box office, surpassing BRL 105 million in the first days on display. The film attracted an audience of over 5 million people across the country.
The debut of the film of the stubborn overturned Charm, Disney’s animation, to 2nd place, with a revenue of R$ 1.8 million, and Gucci house was in third place, with over R$ 448 thousand collected.
See the complete ranking below:
1
1
Spider-Man – No Return Home
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 88.89
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 103.7
Public in Brazil
5170000
Box office World
$587.2
two
two
Charm
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 1.8
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 17.3
Public in Brazil
1120000
Box office World
$175.5
3
3
Gucci house
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.448
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 8.6
Public in Brazil
404660
Box office World
$106.1
4
4
The Nanny – The Call of Shadows
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.408
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.04
5
5
the Eternals
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.275
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 70.7
Public in Brazil
4110000
Box office World
$339.6
6
6
Clifford – The Red Dog Giant
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.212
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.84
Public in Brazil
175320
Box office World
$67.9
7
7
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.137
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 4.5
Public in Brazil
275430
Box office World
$31.6
8
8
Love, Sublime Love (2021)
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.08299
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.543
Box office World
$27.0
9
9
Rescue mission
Box office
December 16th to 19th
BRL 0.061
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 1.43
*Data in millions Source: Comscore