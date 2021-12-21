Sem Volta Para Casa debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

2021-12-21

after overtaking Avengers: Infinite War and becoming the 2nd biggest box office debut in the US, Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa debuted at the top of the Brazilian box office, surpassing BRL 105 million in the first days on display. The film attracted an audience of over 5 million people across the country.

The debut of the film of the stubborn overturned Charm, Disney’s animation, to 2nd place, with a revenue of R$ 1.8 million, and Gucci house was in third place, with over R$ 448 thousand collected.

See the complete ranking below:

Box office

December 16th to 19th

1

1

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 88.89

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 103.7

Public in Brazil

5170000

Box office World

$587.2

two

two

Charm

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 1.8

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 17.3

Public in Brazil

1120000

Box office World

$175.5

3

3

Gucci house

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.448

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 8.6

Public in Brazil

404660

Box office World

$106.1

4

4

The Nanny – The Call of Shadows

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.408

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.04

5

5

the Eternals

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.275

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 70.7

Public in Brazil

4110000

Box office World

$339.6

6

6

Clifford – The Red Dog Giant

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.212

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.84

Public in Brazil

175320

Box office World

$67.9

7

7

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.137

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 4.5

Public in Brazil

275430

Box office World

$31.6

8

8

Love, Sublime Love (2021)

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.08299

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.543

Box office World

$27.0

9

9

Rescue mission

Box office

December 16th to 19th

BRL 0.061

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 1.43

*Data in millions Source: Comscore

