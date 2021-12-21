Several employees leave Ubisoft; event is called exodus

Facebook

At a time when many industries are suffering waves of layoffs as employees seek better pay and working conditions amid a global pandemic, Ubisoft in particular appears to be dealing with unusually high turnover.

According to the Axios website (via IGN), Ubisoft has seen “massive exits” over the past 18 months, including low- and mid-level employees as well as big names. Five of the top 25 people with credits who have worked on Far Cry 6 are gone, as well as 12 of the top 50 names with credits from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Two current officials say these exits are slowing or stalling projects. So many people are leaving that the event itself is being called an exodus.

The dropouts are especially significant at Ubisoft’s Canadian studios in Montreal and Toronto, with LinkedIn showing both studios are down by at least 60 people in six months. Departing officials told Axios that in Montreal, in particular, a preponderance of competing offers at new studios was the main reason — although Ubisoft’s offers of general pay increases served to slow the tide.

In addition to competing opportunities, current and departing employees cited low salaries, frustration with the creative direction and discomfort with Ubisoft’s handling of reports of harassment.