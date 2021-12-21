Shares in CVC, Gol and Azul close down after Ita suspends air operations

Updated at 6:59 pm

The suspension of operations by Ita, the airline, affected the actions of companies in the sector. The shares of CVC, Gol and Azul closed in the red in their negotiations on the Ibovespa this Monday (20).

At the end of the day, CVC shares registered a drop of 8.76%, the highest in the Brazilian index on the day. Azul’s retreated 3.58% and Gol’s lost 4.24%. Embraer shares depreciated 2.40% at the same time.

On Friday, Ita announced an indefinite interruption of its operations, harming thousands of passengers on the eve of Christmas and New Year trips.

In a statement released yesterday, Ita informed that it will try to re-accommodate only “customers who are away from home, and who have previously traveled with the company.” “Customers who are still in their home city, with flights scheduled from today, will be served exclusively with a full refund of the amounts paid. “

In a statement to the market, CVC said that “it has been seeking to assist its customers in an active and emergency manner since the beginning of the incident.” “Over the weekend, it was successful in providing additional charter flights and in re-accommodating its customers on flights with other partner airlines, as well as providing exclusive service channels for its customers.”

threat of fine

Procon said today that it gave Ita 24 hours to explain the cancellation of its operations. “It is intriguing that a company that has just opened closes its doors and harms so many passengers. We need to understand why the operation was authorized and then the company suspends operations without giving any satisfaction to its customers”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

According to the agency, the company may be fined up to BRL 11 million, as provided for in the Consumer Defense Code, and also be required to repair the material and moral damage – through a public civil action that must be filed against the company or against the partners.

“In the coming weeks, the Procon-SP and the State Attorney General will monitor the situation to minimize the impacts on consumers and work so that they are reimbursed. We will demand immediate reimbursement for all passengers who are not able to be relocated on other flights and not within the 12-month period as required by law”, warns Capez.

Do you want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and on WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

