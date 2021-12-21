Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, improves and is transferred from hospital · TV News

Singer Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, from the duo with Luiza Santos, showed a slight improvement and was transferred from hospital this Monday (20). The countryman has been hospitalized since December 15, in serious condition, but he was well enough to be moved from Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), both in Goiânia.

According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital and the profile on the country couple’s social networks, Maurílio’s conditions are stable, but he is still not out of danger.

“The framework allowed the transfer, as planned from the beginning and he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer happened safely, due to records of favorable conditions”, says the official note.

The institution informed that the singer no longer needs medication for blood pressure, but that he remains intubated and breathing spontaneously with the support of a mechanical ventilator.

“He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period. He underwent a cranial tomography this Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, having already been evaluated by the neurology team. The operator’s team continues to support for the continuous improvement of the patient”, concluded the note.

