Singer Maurílio presents swelling in the brain, says doctor | Goiás

The singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, presented a swelling in the brain, as informed by the doctor who accompanies him, Wandervan Azevedo, this Monday afternoon (20). This morning, he was transferred from a hospital in Goiânia. The artist remains in serious condition in the ICU. The countryman had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

“He had cerebral edema and is being treated. It is a serious situation,” said the doctor.

The medical report informed that he “performed a cranial tomography on Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, having already been evaluated by the neurology team”, completes the singer’s medical report.

Hospital Jardim América said that “despite being in serious condition, he has stable health conditions.” The singer was transferred to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG) to continue the treatment covered by the health plan.

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Wednesday (15), after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on Friday (17) so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On Saturday (18), the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started breathing spontaneously.

Also on Sunday (19), the singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, said she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below).

“I went to visit today and started talking, just like we do every day and he started crying.”

