The duo of Luiza, singer Maurílio got worse and started to show swelling in the brain region, according to an update from the medical team released this Monday (20).

The countryman remains hospitalized in a serious but stable condition at the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG) after being transferred from Hospital Jardim América.

The most recent medical bulletin also mentions that Maurílio performed a cranial tomography last Sunday (19) in which it was found an inflammation and edema in the central nervous system.

The singer had to be hospitalized last Wednesday (15) after getting sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

In addition to the swelling, the countryman suffered three cardiac arrests. As a result of these complications, Maurílio has been feeding by tube. However, he already breathes without the help of devices.