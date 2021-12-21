Singer Maurílio’s family campaigns on social media to get blood donation | Goiás

The family of singer Maurílio, who is paired with Luiza, is doing a campaign on social media to get blood donations for the backwoodsman, in Goiânia. His own wife, Luana Ramos, made a publication making the donation. The artist remains in serious condition in a hospital’s ICU. He had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

In the post, the family informs that the singer needs to donate any blood type. Donations can be made from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, at the Goiano Institute of Oncology and Hematology (Ihgoh), in the Southern Sector, in Goiânia.

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Wednesday (15), after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on Friday (17) so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On Saturday (18), the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started breathing spontaneously.

Also on Sunday (19), the singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, said she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below).

“I went to visit today and started talking, just like we do every day and he started crying.”

On Monday (20), he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment covered by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

