Smiles now allows you to earn miles when purchasing paper money or on international remittances

THE smiles launched a partnership with Online Exchange, electronic platform for trading paper money and international transfers, allowing its customers to earn miles when purchasing paper money or remittances abroad.

Rodrigo Possatto, Smiles Business Director, said that, with the novelty, the program expands the range of opportunities for travelers. “We want to increase the range of opportunities in the world of the traveler, so that all the main services for traveling with peace of mind are available in one place. Therefore, the partnership with Câmbio Online is strategic and adds a process that is already part of the client’s programming. And, best of all, when performing this operation, he accumulates miles”.

How it works

On the Smiles website, it is possible to simulate the purchase of foreign currency based on the amount in real that the customer would like to convert and it is also possible to check how many miles will be accumulated on the purchase.

Choose between shipping or purchasing paper money. Complete your transaction on the Câmbio OnLine platform. Receive your miles within 15 days to your Smiles account.

There are more than 20 coins in the portfolio and the entire process is done online, quickly and securely – with accumulation effective within 15 days after confirmation of purchase, see some examples below:

In addition to the purchase of foreign currency (dollar, euro, pound and others) with mileage accrual, there are more benefits such as sending international remittances with various forms of payment, the delivery format for delivery of paper money, or ATM and purchase 100 % digital on the partner’s website.

With the acceleration of the search for destinations outside Brazil, this is yet another possibility for those who want to convert currency and send international remittances, in a practical and safe way, and also earn miles.

What did you think of the novelty? To buy paper money or make international remittances at Smiles click here.