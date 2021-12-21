Snake legged sighting; see the video

blatant of a snake with paws is making success on social media.

the video of snake with paws gained prominence on the Biologist Henrique channel – The Snake Biologists – on YouTube.



The Biologist explained that, in fact, it is not a snake with paws, but yes, a snake eating a tree frog.

The person who filmed it ended up not focusing the animal properly, giving the impression that there were paws on the snake. In fact, the frog was already being practically all devoured and only its paws were out of the snake’s mouth.

Watch the video with the expert’s explanation:



the snakes

Snakes are elongated, without limbs, that is, without legs. They are carnivorous reptiles of the Girard suborder. Like all other squamates, snakes are ectothermic, amniote vertebrates covered in overlapping scales.

Many species of snakes have skulls with several more joints than their lizard ancestors, allowing them to swallow prey much larger than their heads with their highly mobile jaws.

To accommodate their narrow bodies, the snake’s pairs of organs (such as the kidneys) appear opposite each other rather than side by side, and most have only one functional lung.

Some species retain a pelvic girdle with a pair of vestigial claws on either side of the cloaca. Lizards developed elongated bodies without limbs or with greatly reduced limbs about twenty-five times independently through convergent evolution, leading to many lineages of legless lizards.

They resemble snakes, but several common groups of legless lizards have outer lids and ears, which snakes do not, although this rule is not universal.

Living snakes are found on every continent except Antarctica and on most smaller land masses; exceptions include some large islands such as Ireland, Iceland, Greenland, the Hawaiian archipelago, and the islands of New Zealand, as well as many small islands in the Atlantic and central Pacific oceans.

Additionally, sea snakes are common in the Indian and Pacific oceans. More than twenty families are currently recognized, comprising about 520 genera and about 3,900 species.

They range in size from the tiny Barbados wire snake at 10.4 cm long to the reticular python 6.95 meters long.



The fossil species Titanoboa cerrejonensis was 12.8 meters long. Snakes are believed to have evolved from burrowing or aquatic lizards, perhaps during the Jurassic period, with the first known fossils dating from 143 to 167 million years ago.

Modern snake diversity appeared during the Paleocene epoch (c. 66 to 56 Ma ago, after the Cretaceous-Paleogen extinction event). The oldest preserved descriptions of snakes can be found in the Brooklyn Papyrus.

Most snake species are non-venomous and those that have venom use it primarily to kill and subdue prey rather than self-defense.



Some possess a poison potent enough to cause painful wounds or death to humans. Non-venomous snakes swallow live prey or kill by constriction, as is the case with the anaconda, for example.

If you liked this post: Snake legged blatant; you will also like to read this news: Biologist Henrique launches book on The Most Famous Serpents in the World.

