Some tests fail to detect Covid in Ômicron infected – News

Amid a new wave of Covid-19 triggered by the Ômicron variant in the United States, President Joe Biden’s top adviser for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, has issued a recent warning: not all available diagnostic tests are able to detect the disease when the patient is infected with the new strain.

“We are getting preliminary information that not all diagnostic tests will be accurate with Ômicron,” the immunologist said at a virtual event last week.

The tests Fauci referred to were the antigen tests. According to him, RT-PCR remains the “gold standard” for identifying the presence of the virus, including the Ômicron variant.

The concern of American experts is that an individual who takes an antigen test and is negative may feel confident that they have only one cold and not have adequate isolation, contributing to the increase in cases.

This is possibly the most contagious variant of all that has been identified since the virus first emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

On Monday (20), the US government announced that Ômicron has already become dominant among those infected in the country.

On the same day, the country recorded the first death by the variant. The victim is an unvaccinated male in his 50s.

The WHO (World Health Organization) says that the world is already experiencing a fourth wave caused by Ômicron, less than a month after the disclosure of the discovery of the strain.

Test Types

It should be noted that US regulators have not yet released which test brands are not detecting Ômicron.

Fauci referred to some antigen tests, which are called rapid tests, many of them performed in pharmacies here in Brazil — but which in the US and other countries can even be done at home.

A nasal swab is used, but there is no need to send the collected material to a laboratory. The kit itself has the reaction that will show whether or not there is Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Experts heard by R7 in July the importance of this type of test being performed in a controlled environment.

“Exams carried out in a precarious condition often have the possibility of an error in the collection. So, this lack of training, of supervision, that the laboratories have is lost”, emphasized the infectious diseases specialist Hélio Bacha, from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

This type of examination already has a loss of sensitivity precisely because of its speed, added the medical coordinator of Research and Development at Grupo Fleury, Maria Carolina Tostes Pintão.

“When [o teste] gain speed, lose on something. In this case, it loses sensitivity. As the antigen test does not have amplification of the material, it has less sensitivity if you have a smaller amount of virus. It may have a negative result in a person who has the infection. And it will always be like that for all exams.”

Antigen tests, as they are less accurate, should be performed no later than the fifth day after the onset of symptoms.

The test considered the “gold standard” is still the RT-PCR, which is also performed with collection of secretions from the nasopharynx and oropharynx, but with the sample sent for laboratory analysis, which may take longer to obtain the result.

RT-PCR is offered in public and private networks, including mandatory coverage of health plans.

No normal test indicates variant

It is important to know that when performing a Covid-19 test, the result will only indicate whether or not the patient is infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Not even RT-PCR is able to identify the variant. The additional test is done through genetic sequencing and has little or no importance for those who are ill, experts say.

The genomic analysis of the samples must be carried out by public agencies or private entities for epidemiological purposes.

Prevention and treatment of Covid-19 are the same regardless of the variant.