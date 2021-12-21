Son was bothered by film about Hebe: ‘I didn’t recognize my mother’

Marcello Camargo, son of presenter Hebe Camargo, revealed that he felt “uncomfortable” with the biopic made about his mother’s life, and claims not to have recognized the artist in the way she was represented in the film.

In an interview with the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV!, Camargo was asked about the film starring Andréa Beltrão and, according to what he said, he began to worry about the work while recording a scene in which Hebe participates in a Christmas dinner in the company of the politician Paulo Maluf, with whom she was a friend.

Marcello said that he went to visit the filming set on the day this scene was being recorded, and felt an inconsistency with the events that actually happened in real life.

“I went to see the set and they were recording Maluf’s dinner. My mother tells a joke, which she loves to tell, she even told it in Jô, and I appear laughing in the audience. In the movie, I don’t laugh, I feel Annoyed and asked to leave the table. When I saw that, I thought: ‘This is not real, this never happened’. There I was worried,” he said.

Hebe Camargo’s heir said the film’s script had “absurd things” that he asked to remove and cites as an example a scene that left him particularly upset.

“A scene where Lélio entered my room and I’m on top of the bed singing a Cazuza song with my mother’s coat on. I said: ‘Guys, this would never happen, I’d never do such a thing.’ cut the scene and they wanted to convince them that no, it was artistic, but I convinced them to redo the scene and it was very difficult,” he declared.

Finally, Marcello Camargo stressed that his relationship with Hebe has always been very open and that he takes comfort in knowing that “nothing was pending” between the two. “There’s nothing I didn’t tell my mother. We declared ourselves every day,” he added.

Hebe Camargo died in 2012 at the age of 83. One of the main names in Brazilian TV, the presenter had her life portrayed in the movie “Hebe – A Estrela do Brasil”, starring Andréa Beltrão, and also in a fictional miniseries shown by TV Globo — both products are available on Globoplay streaming .

In 2019, Edu Sacchiero, makeup artist who worked with Hebe for over ten years, reacted with criticism to the feature film starring Andréa Beltrão, which he classified as a “catastrophe, a horrible film”, and, for that reason, decided to write a book to share your experiences with the presenter.

In addition to the film and the miniseries, Globo produces a documentary about Hebe Camargo, which will also have a feature-length version, scheduled to be shown in movie theaters and on GloboNews. The production will feature footage from archives and will use more than 40 interviews conducted by Carolina Kotscho, responsible for the script for the film and for the fictional series with Beltrão.