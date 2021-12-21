Sony puts PS4 and PS5 physical media games on Christmas sale

Games are already on sale at Amazon, price remains until December 30th

THE Sony just put yours on the air Christmas promotion for games on physical media, several titles for PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4 will be with promotional price from the end of the year until the day December 30th.

THE Amazon, one of the biggest online retailers in Brazil is already offering several of the titles with the promotional price, among them we have several games of PS5: Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, demon’s souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Edition, in addition to many games of PS4 like The Last of Us Part II and God of War.

We have separated some of the main offers for you, check out the list of games below and their values ​​in the Christmas Promotion.

PlayStation 5 Games



– Continues after advertising –

PlayStation 4 Games

Sony Announces Color Covers for PlayStation 5 and New DualSense Colors

Brazil was out of the first wave of launching custom covers



PlayStation Hits Line

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Gran Turismo Sport – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy The Last of Us Remastered – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy God of War – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy God of War III Remastered – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Infamous Second Son – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy bloodborne – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Nioh – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy until dawn – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

– R$59.90 – Click here to buy Ratchet & Clank – R$59.90 – Click here to buy

Did you like the offers? Will you enjoy any of them? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

PS Store has year-end promotion with games starting at R$2.69

“New Year’s Offers” bring discounts on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog