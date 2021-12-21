Sophie Charlotte’s character in ‘Passport to Freedom’ has the same voice as Supergirl; understand | pop

“The dubbing was recorded in Rio and São Paulo. For Aracy, it was a week and a half of voice recording, in the morning here in São Paulo. The process itself was very smooth”, she says.
“I didn’t try to ‘imitate’ Sophie’s voice because that would be impossible. The biggest focus was on concentrating on the character Aracy and imprinting all the emotion of the scenes so well-crafted by the actors in the miniseries”, he details.
Carol Valença is the voice of Aracy de Carvalho (Sophie Charlotte) in the Portuguese language version of ‘Passaporte para Liberdade’ — Photo: Globo e Reproduction / Instagram
“For me, it was an honor and a huge responsibility, both for Sophie’s beautiful work and for the strength and courage of Aracy herself. The miniseries reminds us of a dark time that can never return.”
Carol Valença has a degree in Performing Arts and for some time was part of a theater and theater research group. At that time, she also took an introductory dubbing course with Maíra Góes, actress and dubbing director, who now, years later, invited her to audition for the role of Aracy de Carvalho.
“Can you imagine my happiness? She told me that Sophie Charlotte couldn’t dub due to her schedule and that’s why there was a need for the audition. I recorded it with Maíra and she presented the audition to the director of the miniseries, Jayme Monjardim, who was the responsible for approval”
Sophie Charlotte was unable to dub her character in ‘Passport to Freedom’ — Photo: Globo / Jayme Monjardim
In the profession of voice actress, in which she has worked for 9 years, Carol has already played very remarkable characters.
“I have some favorites in different segments. 22, movie character ‘soul‘ by Disney Pixar. In anime, I give voice to Luffy in ‘One Piece‘ and the Erza in ‘fairy tail‘. In game, I make the Abby in ‘The Last of Us II‘. in the universe A.D I had the opportunity to dub the supergirl and in the universe Marvel I give voice to Ayo, a thick shell Dora Milaje in ‘black Panther‘”, she enumerates, who also wants to venture in front of the cameras:
Characters voiced by Carol Valença: 22 in the animation ‘Soul’, Luffy in ‘One Piece’, Erza in ‘Fairy Tail’, Abby from the game ‘Last of Us 2’ and Ayo from ‘Black Panther’ — Photo: IMDb Reproductions
“Although I have focused more on theater and now on a career as a voice artist, I want to continue challenging myself. I intend to learn more about specific techniques of acting in TV and Film”
And outside the studios, who is Carol Valença?
Carol Valença is a voice actor — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
“Ah.. I’m a playful, tomboyish, vegetarian, gluttonous pisciana, super curious and with a soft laugh. I love animals, I like to sing and play the guitar. I have a habit of enrolling in the gym and not going. And if I feel bad -humorous around, give me a chocolate”.