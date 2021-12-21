SP: Girl dies at age eight by Covid-19; mother asks for vaccine for children

Valkíria Alice dos Santos, 39, defends vaccination against Covid-19 for children, especially after she lost her eight-year-old daughter, Ana Luísa dos Santos Oliveira, to the disease.

“I believe that if she had taken it, she could have taken it, but not like this. It would be weak, and not as aggressive as it was. These vaccines have to be released to children”, the seller told G1, who is already immunized.

The mother lived with her daughter in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, and said that Ana did not even show symptoms of the disease, in addition to having no comorbidities.

“The only thing she had was allergic rhinitis. She was chubby, but she was a healthy child, she didn’t have diabetes, she didn’t have cholesterol, she played normally, she was going to school. They said ‘mother, due to her being chubby, it may have been a factor that contributed to her not getting a cure’”.

As for the contagion, Valkyria believes that her daughter was infected by the virus at school.

“Here at home it wasn’t. I believe it was in high school, after releasing the 100% return [da capacidade]. Sometimes children don’t have symptoms.”

In this sense, the seller was waiting for the release of vaccines for the children, since, according to her, her entire family had already been immunized with the second dose.

“Why did it happen to my daughter? She was very careful. I believe that if I was vaccinated [seria diferente]. The children need it, they think they don’t get it, but they do get it”, he questions.

“She was afraid, she was very careful, the most careful in the house. There was a small bag with just the mask, alcohol gel, I washed my hands, I came home from school and took a shower, sometimes I wanted to go for a walk, and she told me to put the mask on. It wasn’t that child I didn’t want to use. When she got sore, she said ‘Mom, I’m with Covid-19?’. I told her I was, but she was going to be fine. She was very calm, she didn’t despair, but God wanted to take her, my little angel”, he completes.

“I ask parents to take care of children, those who think that [a doença] is weak. I also thought, the symptoms didn’t even appear, and when I went to see it, it had already taken care of her. It didn’t take me long to rush my daughter to the hospital, I went at the right time, and the doctor said that. Only it was so treacherous, it was too fast. Stay on top of vaccines. If it worked for us, it will work for the children too”, he says.

Valkyria explains that initially Ana had no symptoms of a cold, but she lost her hunger and had a fever. When taking her daughter to the hospital, the seller said that the doctor diagnosed dengue.

“We did all the care, rest, but until then, I believe it was dengue. She had a very strange cough, I took her to the doctor, who said she could be suspected of Covid-19”.

However, Ana did not improve and was hospitalized for almost a month between the 11th of November and the 12th of December. The girl could not resist the complications of the disease and died.

“When she took the X-ray, they saw that her lungs were very congested. She walked normally, but her saturation was very low, and they put us in isolation. I stayed with her in the Intensive Care Unit [UTI] at the Hospital Guilherme Álvaro, they intubated her, they tried everything, it was a month of a lot of prayer, a lot of faith, but God took her in”, she says.

“I spent a month with her in the ICU, I didn’t want to come home, I wanted to stay there, talking to her a lot, saying she would be fine. After a while, she intubated, then they took it out, she improved, then the Covid-19 period passed and an infection came as a result of the disease. A lot of strong medicine, I don’t know if it could have had a sequel, the doctor said it could, it was a lot of medication, very low saturation, it reached 11. Within these ups and downs, I was there together. She was suffering a lot, God wanted to take my little one. Now that I’m assimilating, but it’s all very strange to me”, he recalls.

According to G1, the City of Guarujá informed that, since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was decreed, the municipality registered, in addition to the death of Ana Luísa, two more deaths of children under 12 years of age. In addition, the municipal administration was asked about the diagnosis of dengue, but so far has not responded.

