Spanish singer Carlos Marín, baritone of the group Il Divo dies

posted on 12/20/2021 9:57 AM / updated on 12/20/2021 9:57 AM



(credit: Twitter/Reproduction)

This Sunday (12/19) the Spanish singer Carlos Marín died. Marín was 53 years old and could not resist the complications of covid-19. He became known as part of the classical music group Il Divo.

Marín felt ill while touring England and was hospitalized as an emergency. Diagnosed with covid-19, the singer spent 11 days in the ICU and was even intubated and placed in an induced coma.

“It is with great regret that we inform you that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and followers will miss him a lot. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” says a statement published on the group’s official social networks.