SPFC: See how officers and directors voted on the bylaws proposals – 12/20/2021

The three councilors who are currently part of the administration of São Paulo voted heavily in favor of the proposals to reform the club’s bylaws. UOL Esporte had access to the list of how each member of the club’s deliberative council voted on the 24 proposals – 14 were approved and are now going to the members’ scrutiny.

The president Julio Casares, the football director Carlos Belmonte and the general director of the social club Antonio Donizeti Gonçalves participated in the voting with positions in the current administration. The only one not to vote “yes” to all the proposals was Casares. He abstained on the item that proposed changes to the club’s board of directors.

Click here and see how each member voted for the 24 proposals.

THE UOL Sport contacted São Paulo to find out if the board members would like to speak out about their votes, but the club said they would not talk about it.

Among the 24 proposals presented to the council, some stood out. One of them was the return of re-election, which allowed Julio Casares to try another three-year term at the end of 2023. It was approved with 146 votes from the councilors, who still added 83 against and two abstentions. A simple majority (128 votes) was needed for each of the measures to pass. The deliberative council of São Paulo currently has 254 members – six vacancies are open.

In what was considered a victory by the opposition, councilors rejected a proposal that would reduce the body’s membership. The current 260 seats (160 lifetime and 100 elected) would become 200 (120 lifetime and 80 elected). In addition, the proposal maintained the requirement of 55 signatures of lifetime councilors for the creation of a ticket to run in elections. The change was seen by the opposition as making it difficult for slates against the current administration.

The council also approved the extension of the term of its members. The current three years would pass to six now, if approved by the members. The measure received 132 votes in favor of 83 against and 16 abstentions.

Finally, the board also approved a proposal that frees board members to perform unpaid roles in the club without needing to be licensed by the board. The measure impacts, for example, the football director of São Paulo, Carlos Belmonte. He is an elected director and serves without remuneration.

The 14 measures that have been advanced now go to the decision of the members. An assembly will be organized within 30 days. Actions that are approved by the members will become effective in the club’s constitution.