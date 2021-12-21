‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ breaks new box office records in Brazil – Cultura

After impressing with record box office in the United States and Canada, Spider-Man: No Return Home it also set records for ticket sales in Brazil.

According to information from Sony Pictures, the “neighbor friend” movie drew more than 5.2 million people to the cinema and hit the mark of more than R$ 105 million at the box office, including paid previews.

Thereby, Spider-Man: No Return Home became the biggest opening ever in Brazil, Sony Pictures’ best-performing film in theaters, and is still the biggest box office since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

When compared to the first movie in this new Spider-Man trilogy, Back home, the new feature film was 2% above the entire box office of the hero’s first solo film career.

When compared to Far from home, the predecessor film, was only 2% below its entire career.

It is noteworthy that, for this performance, Spider-Man: No Return Home took over the movie theaters in Brazil. According to Comscore, which measures the box office in the country, the film dominated 94.40% of box office sales this weekend.

About the movie

Spider-Man: No Return Home returns to accompany Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his routine in New York. However, when a spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes wrong, villains from other realms begin to enter Parker’s universe.

This is the case of Green Duende (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), villains of Spider man interpreted by Tobey Maguire, and Electro (Jamie Foxx), the villain of the hero played by Andrew Garfield.