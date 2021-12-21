Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com







By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Brazilian Congress strives to pass the 2022 Budget before the year ends. President Joe Biden will speak on the deteriorating situation regarding Covid-19 in the US as new infections reach a record high. Energy and gas prices in Europe increase another 10% as Russia keeps its gas deliveries to a minimum. US equities are expected to open higher after upbeat results from Micron (:) and Nike (NYSE:).

Here’s what’s moving the markets on Tuesday, December 21st.

1. Budget 2022

The 2022 Budget vote has been postponed to today because of deadlocks over the division of resources. Among the main points of dispute are the possible reduction in the amount of R$ 5.7 billion for the Electoral Fund and President Jair Bolsonaro’s request for a salary increase for federal civil servants and police officers.

The government’s initial proposal was for the electoral fund to be R$2.1 billion for next year, but last Friday Congress had already decided to overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of the Budget Guidelines Law. Some of the members of the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) want the amount of the fund to be between R$4 billion and R$5 billion.

The new text should be presented this morning and the president of the Mixed Budget Committee, senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), guarantees that the matter must be voted on before the end-of-year parliamentary recess.

2. Covid-19 US cases jump as Ômicron becomes the dominant strain

Ômicron is already the Covid-19 virus in the US and is spreading rapidly, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control (CCD). The CCD estimated that the variant accounted for more than 70% of new cases in the week to Saturday, up from just 11% the week before.

Overall infection rates nearly doubled over that period, peaking at 298,000 on Monday, according to New York Times data. Although there is no corresponding increase in hospital admissions, the rapid spread is already having an effect in the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as forcing a wider increase in voluntary social isolation.

President Joe Biden will address the pandemic issue later, but he is not expected to announce any new restrictions on mobility. The Biden government has said it will distribute 500 million free home test kits to help stem the tide.

3. Europe’s energy prices at new records as Russian gas dries up

Europe’s energy crisis has taken another turn for the worse as Russian gas supplies via a key pipeline have dried up completely.

Wholesale spot energy prices in Germany reached €425 ($480) a megawatt-hour, while benchmark prices in the Netherlands reached the equivalent of $50 per million BTU – about 12 times the corresponding US price. Low production of renewables is also forcing utilities to burn more gas to generate energy, draining storage that is already well below usual levels for this time of year.

The standoff between Russia and the EU and the US over Ukraine continues to overshadow events, with some 175,000 Russian troops concentrated on the Ukrainian border.

4. American stock market

Stocks are expected to rebound from their strong sell-off earlier in the week, with chipmaker Micron’s strong gains encouraging a slightly more optimistic reassessment of the current situation.

At 9:03 am, futures were up 0.95%, while 100 and S&P 500 futures were up 1.14% and 1%, respectively.

Thanks to sustained high demand from data centers and the automotive sector. Its report was more optimistic than that of , against a backdrop of its Vietnamese suppliers still working at only 80% capacity.

General Mills (NYSE:) reports earnings before opening.

5. Oil rebounds as risk appetite returns

Crude oil prices also rebounded with a degree of risk appetite returning to the markets, supported by the sight of power plants in Europe starting to burn off their fuel oil reserves for the first time in years.

At around 9:06 am, US oil futures were up 1.72% to $69.79, while US oil futures were up 1.45% to $72.56.

Analysts expect the American Petroleum Institute to report a 2.6 million barrel drop in crude oil inventories this week from a week earlier.