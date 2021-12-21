Stocks with the biggest falls on Tuesday – Money Times

THE espadrilles (ALPA4), owner of the Havaianas brand, leads the Ibovespa’s falls this Tuesday (21st), day of partial recovery of the main stock index.

The negative performance of the footwear company’s shares comes after the company announced the acquisition of a 49.9% stake in Rothy’s, an American focused on sustainable shoes.

The owner of Havaianas paid US$ 475 million for the brand, which implies an EV/Revenue in 12 months of 5.7 times, an amount that may seem expensive for part of the market.

XP Investimentos pondered that Allbirds (BIRD), a comparable company, is traded with a higher multiple than that evaluated for Rothy’s, of 8.5 times (LTM) or 6.2 times for 2022.

For the broker, the transaction is positive because it represents a first step towards making Alpargatas a global company with strong brands and adds a complementary brand, focused on closed shoes and with a “very strong” ESG agenda.

XP says that the transaction strengthens the company’s exposure to a strong currency, “which we see as positive given Brazil’s macroeconomic volatility”, and has growth potential, given that it is still a relatively small brand (US$ 140 million of net revenue in the last 12 months).

