Study determines which area of ​​the brain corresponds to the clitoris

The investigation, published by the scientific journal JNeurosci, also demonstrates that the area of ​​the brain activated during clitoris stimulation is more extensive in women who have more sexual intercourse.

The study was performed by stimulating the clitoris of 20 women while an MRI of their brains was performed.

Despite the conclusions, the researchers explained that questions remain unanswered as if a larger area [no cérebro] it allows the woman to better perceive the sensations, or if the size of this area leads to more sexual intercourse or if a greater number of sexual intercourse causes this area to grow.

However, this work can help to develop better treatments for people who have experienced sexual violence or who suffer from sexual disorders.

“The way the female genital organs are represented in the human sensory cortex is completely underestimated,” the professor of medical psychology at Charité University in Berlin and co-author of the study, Christine Heim, told the AFP.

“This lack of knowledge has impeded investigations into standard sexual behaviors, but also into pathological conditions,” he stressed.

When a part of the body is affected, neural activity is triggered in the cortex, as each part of the body corresponds to a different area of ​​the brain, which forms a kind of body map.

Until now, the precise location of the female genitals remains a matter of debate.

Previous studies placed these near the representation of the foot or hip.

In 2005, using a technique that mimics a highly localized tactile sensation, researchers were able to determine the precise location of the representation for men’s sexual organ, but they lacked the same determination in women.

This study released on Monday selected 20 healthy women between the ages of 18 and 45 who were stimulated with a small round object designed specifically for the investigation.

The approach was intended to be “as comfortable as possible” for participants, said John-Dylan Haynes, another co-author of the study.

Eight clitoral stimuli were performed, of ten seconds each, interspersed with ten seconds of rest, in addition to eight stimuli on the back of the right hand, for comparison.

The study’s conclusion is that, for women and men, the representation of Organs sex organs in the brain is located close to that of the hip.

For women, the precise location varies from person to person in that area.

Following the investigation, scientists studied whether this area exhibited different characteristics depending on sexual activity.

The 20 women were asked about the frequency of sexual intercourse during the last year, as well as since the beginning of their sexual lives.

In each woman, the researchers determined the ten most activated points in the brain during stimulation and measured the area obtained.

“We found a link between the thickness of the genital region and the frequency of sexual intercourse”, especially in the last 12 months, said Christine Heim.

“The more sex, the thicker it is,” he added.

Brain plasticity is recognized, with parts of the brain developing as a function is used, but it was not possible to directly establish a link for this study.

Previous work in animals has shown, however, that stimulation of Organs genital organs of rats effectively led to expansion of the area of ​​the brain corresponding to those organs.

The study also did not determine whether a larger area corresponds to a better perception.

But Christine Heim had already shown, through a study published in 2013, that people who experienced traumatic sexual violence had a reduced genital area.

“We considered as a hypothesis, at the time, that this circumstance could be the brain’s response to limit the harmful effect of abuse”, he maintained, noting that in the future, the objective is to develop ways to help patients.

