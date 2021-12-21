Study identifies action of extraterrestrial object in crater formation in the South Zone of São Paulo

With an almost perceptible diameter of 3.6 km and 300 meters in depth, the Colônia crater is a geological formation located in Parelheiros, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Despite the size of the structure, the site was hidden until the early 1960s, when only aerial photos and then satellite images showed the size of the crater, as disclosed by FAPESP.

The study was supported by FAPESP (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) through two regular aids: the first on the registration of geological and geomorphological elements in the Crater of Colônia and the second on the geological records in the region granted to the researcher.

According to the institution, the crater was formed on account of the impact of an extraterrestrial body, confirmed in 2013 with microscopic analyzes of materials collected at various levels of depth. The study was conducted by geologist Victor Velázquez Fernandez, a professor at the School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities at the University of São Paulo (EACH-USP).

In this sense, in the most recent study, also managed by Velázquez, more concrete evidence was found about the effect produced by the formation of the crater. The article about the research was published in the Solid Earth Sciences magazine: “Morphological aspects, textural features and chemical composition of spherules from the Colônia impact crater, São Paulo, Brazil”.

“We found spherules inside the crater, at depths of 180 to 224 meters, whose shape can only be explained by the impact of an extraterrestrial body, which generated temperatures in the order of 5,000ºC and pressures in the order of 40 kilobars – equivalent to 40 thousand times the standard atmospheric pressure”, says Velázquez.

The researcher also explains that the finding of spherules found inside the crater is not something very rare, as these impacts usually cause the sediment to be thrown out.

“Our explanation is that the energy from the impact turned the existing rocks at the site into a dense, superheated cloud. This material was thrown upwards, froze and fell back into the base of the newly formed crater”, he says.

“The fact that they are not all spherical is important because it indicates that they cannot be classified as micrometeorites; since these, due to friction with the atmosphere, are always spherical. The oval, disk and drop shapes are especially relevant, because they can only be explained through our hypothesis: the superheated cloud, vertical ejection and subsequent solidification and falling of the material”, explains Velázquez.

Also relevant was the chemical composition of the beads, Victor commented that the material is consistent with that expected for the rocks, which make up the crater rim.

“Here, it is opportune to highlight, among many other elements, silicon, aluminum, chromium and nickel. The lack of evidence that they received material from the object that impacted the area strongly suggests that this object was a comet and not a metallic or rocky asteroid”, argues the researcher.

Victor, however, emphasizes that the finding is not definitive and that the place still needs further research.

“Although we do not know the size of the object, the speed and the angle of incidence, in comparison with other impacts, we can say that the collision generated devastation with a radius of 20 km. Another aspect that we ignore is also the date of the event, estimated, for the time being, at an interval of 5 million to 36 million years in the past”, adds Velázquez.

