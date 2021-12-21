Summer starts on Tuesday and should have less prolonged periods of heat in the state of SP, says Inmet | São Paulo

Summer officially starts in Brazil this Tuesday (21), at 12:59 pm Brasília time, and the promise is that the hottest season of the year will be of less prolonged periods of heat, interspersed with colder days in the state of São Paulo, according to meteorologists.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), there will be more frequent and faster changes in weather conditions, especially in the afternoon, when atmospheric instability usually promotes heavy rain.

Swimming pool at Sesc Belenzinho, in the East Zone of São Paulo, full in the summer of 2019 — Photo: Cris Faga/Fox Press Photo/Estadão Content

Sometimes, according to the institute, these events may be accompanied by hail damage, in addition to the occasional risk of overflowing rivers, flooding and landslides.

The federal agency’s forecast is that the city of São Paulo will suffer from above-average rainfall, but in other areas of the state, the forecast is for below-average accumulations, with more generalized rainfall occurring only at the end of the quarter.

The city of SP has a winter marked by frosts, deaths of homeless people, fires, soot and heat records

“Overall, temperatures are expected to be above average during the season. For the summer of 2022 in SP, the forecast indicates a rainfall regime close to slightly above average in most of the state of SP, with greater probability of being above average in the south and west of São Paulo, and may be slightly below average in the far northeast of the state”, informs a statement from the institute.

Rainiest season of the year starts this Tuesday

Inmet states that there is a greater probability of rainfall being above average in January and February in the southeast of the state, while in March, in the northern region.

The station will be subject to climate interference generated by the La Niña phenomenon, characterized by cooling waters in the Pacific Ocean.

The effect in east-central São Paulo, where the capital is located, is that temperatures are lower than normal.

For the entire state, the trend is for less rain than normal in the Southeast region of the country, and this is bad for the Cantareira System, which depends on rain in the south of Minas Gerais.

This Tuesday (21), there is no forecast of rain in Greater São Paulo and there will be a great variation in temperature: the minimum will be 16ºC and the maximum, 31ºC in the capital.

On Wednesday (22) and Thursday (23), there is a forecast of rain, which can be heavy. On Christmas Eve, on Friday (24), it doesn’t rain.