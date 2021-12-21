Survey shows which were the best fixed income investments in 2021

Throughout 2021, the market saw the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raise the Selic seven times, reaching 9.25% at the last meeting of the year.

The rise in the economy’s basic interest rate is a mechanism used by the Central Bank to contain inflation, which has already exceeded double digits.

Ariane Benedito, economist at CM Capital, says that there was a change in the investor portfolio in 2021, from variable income to fixed income, mainly for funds linked to the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) and fixed-rate funds.

“The greater the expectation of an increase in the interest rate, the fixed rate ones will become more interesting to investors”, he says.

One of the biggest advantages for the market is the expectation of inversion of the interest curve, that is, the market believes that short-term investments (such as fixed income) will have a higher return than long-term investments. Which, in the logic of the market, usually works the other way around.

Ariane also points out that companies in the energy sector had encouraged debentures (bonds that work as loans) coming out with IPCA+ rates, which was interesting for the investor.

The CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) and CRAs (Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables) also had semiannual payments in line with what the market expected, both prefixed and for the IPCA.

She also cites funds allocated to global markets, “which have exposures in commodities and have a diversified position, which may be uncorrelated with economic and global uncertainties”, she says.

See the fixed income investments that had the highest profitability from January to November made by Einar Rivero, from Economatica, at the request of CNN Brasil Business:

The survey considers funds independently of equity.

In 2022, Ariane believes that there will still be difficulties in controlling inflation, which will cause the Copom to further increase the Selic rate.

“With the expectation of an increase in the interest rate and a very expressive inflation, both fixed rate and CDBs will continue to be interesting for investors”, he says.