SUS still has incomplete covid data after attack

The Ministry of Health suffered a cyber attack in the early morning of the 10th and, since then, the agency’s systems are still unstable. The covid-19 database, which was also affected, has been disruptive in different states across the country, preventing accurate metrics about the pandemic.

DataSUS, a portal that gathers data from the health system, is essential for researchers to conduct studies of public health in the country, including those of epidemiology. The system has already been offline for 10 days, which is hampering the mapping of data on coronaviruses and influenza.

Guys: we still don’t have the data from @minsaude to be able to monitor the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and also the influenza epidemic that is apparently spreading between the states. How do we suspect this? Follow the thread to understand: ?? //1 pic.twitter.com/olAiqunlAm — Isaac Schrarstzhaupt (@schrarstzhaupt) December 21, 2021

Another affected service, the ConnectSUS application also continues with instabilities, but should return to normal operation this week, according to estimates by the Ministry of Health. The platform gathers important data on immunization, including the vaccination portfolio against the coronavirus, medication and care for SUS patients and users.

frequent target

This year, the Ministry of Health has already been the target of two other attacks. Both aimed at the FormSUS system and had no data damage, but were accompanied by messages critical of the platform’s security.

The constant failures raise discussions about the security of personal data available in the SUS system. In addition to intrusions by third parties, records are easily accessible by system users, who may be malicious. Some of the recent attacks against government agencies, indeed, may have been carried out by internal agents.

This year, for example, personalities such as the epidemiologist and scientific popularizer Átila Iamarino had changed data in the SUS system. The scientist’s and even his mother’s personal information has been edited. Attila, one of the main voices in the fight against the pandemic in the country and in the spread of the vaccine, believes that the attack was politically motivated.