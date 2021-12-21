Sylvinho endorses and Corinthians negotiates for a forward transfer; Serie A clubs compete for signing

Striker is not in Timon’s plans for next season and was released to negotiate; Corinthians has 70% of the rights

Corinthians sets the details to face 2022. Market monitoring, as well as the analysis of the current squad, are on the agenda at Parque São Jorge. In the list of players in the Alvinegro squad, there are names that will not be used next season. Among the athletes available for negotiations, Corinthians already sees the opportunity to open a transfer.

It is Janderson, forward who played in the 2021 Brasileirão for Atlético-GO and entered the sights of América-MG. According to a report by Globoresporte.com, the Minas Gerais club intends to replace the departure of Ademir and Janderson is the chosen option and conversations for hiring are already open.

As Corinthians has no interest in keeping the striker in the group, Janderson is free to negotiate. At 22, the player has a contract with the Almighty until the end of 2023. Janderson’s exhaustion says that other polls have emerged, however, America’s interest is seen as a positive possibility of transfer.

Timão has 70% of the economic rights of Janderson, who has been on the Goiás team for a season and a half. With the Atlético-GO shirt, the forward played 91 games, scored nine goals and made nine assists. Atlético also has plans to keep Janderson in its group and is in competition for the signing.