Sylvinho endorses and Corinthians negotiates for a forward transfer; Serie A clubs compete for signing

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Sylvinho endorses and Corinthians negotiates for a forward transfer; Serie A clubs compete for signing 3 Views

Corinthians

Striker is not in Timon’s plans for next season and was released to negotiate; Corinthians has 70% of the rights

Rafael Leitão

Per Rafael Leitão

Photo: Rodrigo Coca - Corinthians Agency
Photo: Rodrigo Coca – Corinthians Agency
Rafael Leitão

Corinthians sets the details to face 2022. Market monitoring, as well as the analysis of the current squad, are on the agenda at Parque São Jorge. In the list of players in the Alvinegro squad, there are names that will not be used next season. Among the athletes available for negotiations, Corinthians already sees the opportunity to open a transfer.

It is Janderson, forward who played in the 2021 Brasileirão for Atlético-GO and entered the sights of América-MG. According to a report by Globoresporte.com, the Minas Gerais club intends to replace the departure of Ademir and Janderson is the chosen option and conversations for hiring are already open.

As Corinthians has no interest in keeping the striker in the group, Janderson is free to negotiate. At 22, the player has a contract with the Almighty until the end of 2023. Janderson’s exhaustion says that other polls have emerged, however, America’s interest is seen as a positive possibility of transfer.

Timão has 70% of the economic rights of Janderson, who has been on the Goiás team for a season and a half. With the Atlético-GO shirt, the forward played 91 games, scored nine goals and made nine assists. Atlético also has plans to keep Janderson in its group and is in competition for the signing.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Valued, Fernando Miguel will not remain at Atlético-GO in 2022

THE Atletico Goianiense lost another athlete from his starting lineup for the 2022 season. After …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved