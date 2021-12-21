Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas says that suspension of Itapemirim flights is ‘very serious’ and defends the role of Anac

Minister stated that the National Civil Aviation Agency worked to prevent the company from selling tickets beyond its capacity; Procon-SP may impose a fine of BRL 11 million on the airline

THE National Consumer Secretariat notified the Itapemirim Air Transport and gave the company 24 hours to clarify the reasons that led to the temporary suspension of activities since last Friday, 18. According to the folder, which is linked to the Justice ministry, if the damage is not repaired, an administrative penalty will be applied to the airline. THE Procon-SP also notified the company and demanded explanations about the stoppage. The company may be fined up to BRL 11 million, as provided for in the Consumer Defense Code and also repair material and moral damage. In the coming weeks, Procon and the State Attorney General will work to minimize the impacts on consumers and ensure that they are reimbursed immediately, and not within the 12-month period, as provided for in the legislation.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, admitted that Itapemirim’s problem is “very serious”. He said that the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) acted to prevent the company from selling tickets beyond its capacity. “At times, when they thought about selling more tickets, the agency intervened. If there were no such intervention, the problem could be more serious. The agency acted as it should, and unfortunately this is not the first time that we have gone through this,” he said, citing other companies that have already suspended operations. The stoppage of Itapemirim’s flights takes place six months after the start of work, causing damage to thousands of consumers. For those affected, the first option is relocation to other airlines. Itapemirim informed that 46 thousand passengers were impacted by the temporary suspension of operations. According to the company, around 25,000 were reimbursed or relocated.

