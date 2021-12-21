Teacher adopts 9-year-old student who suffered in foster homes





A nine-year-old student was adopted by her second-grade teacher in a film-like story, which is why she has been called the ‘real-life Matilda’.

Loralie Henry, of La Verne, Los Angeles, USA, went to an orphanage when she was just four years old.

At 5 she returned to live with her birth mother, but at 6 she was back to the routine of living in foster homes. Until that changed, when finally, teacher Zoe Henry, took it upon herself to be her mother. Now, after 1,445 days, Loralie has been adopted.

hard story

Loralie’s story has been compared to the 1996 movie, because in fiction, the character Matilda is a child ignored by parents who develops magical powers at school and in the end is adopted by the gentle teacher Jennifer Honey.

Loralie said spending all that time in the orphanage was ‘really scary’.

“I didn’t know what to expect from foster homes,” she said.

‘I really didn’t know what to do. So I thought, “Well, what am I supposed to do? Is someone waiting for me? ” I was really scared. Until I met my mother. My second grade teacher.”

‘I remember when we were sitting by the car, and she said, ‘You’re coming with me.’

‘I was so surprised and happy. It was with the anticipated gift.”

Love

Zoe Henry had no plans to adopt a child, but said that changed the moment she met Loralie two years ago.

Zoe told KABC-TV: ‘She walked into my class and I just got a look at her – her little freckles, her little birthmark. I’m going to adopt this girl. She is my daughter. The minute I laid eyes on her.”

Zoe initially thought that Loralie would be adopted by another family, but when that didn’t happen, she begged the social workers to let her adopt her.

Two days later Loralie moved in with Zoe.

The teacher said that the girl faced many obstacles, but she was a ‘brave and strong’ little girl.

‘She is probably the most compassionate person I know. She wants to be a foster mother one day and adopt kids, ‘Zoe added.

Adoption

On November 20, National Adoption Day in the United States, Loralie was one of 165 children to officially leave the care of Los Angeles authorities and be adopted by their eternal families.

“Biological parents have the right to object. This did not happened. I know her mom really loves her. Still, I know she really wants the best for her daughter’s life,’ Zoe said.

“So I told Loralie that her mom loved her so much that she was going to let her be adopted so I could give her what she needed,” explained the teacher.

With information from Metro