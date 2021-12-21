“Team of Mustache”: Fluminense announces striker Willian, ex-Palmeiras | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense officially announced, this Tuesday, the hiring of Willian Bigode, ex-Palmeiras. The 35-year-old striker signed for two seasons, until the end of 2023, with Tricolor. The player chose shirt 17 to use at the club.

– It’s a great joy. I arrive with this expectation of entering, together with my new teammates, into the club’s history with titles, always doing my best, giving my all and respecting everyone. I hope to have a nice story here – said the player to the official Flu website.

1 out of 5 Willian Bigode is announced by Fluminense — Photo: reproduction Willian Bigode is announced by Fluminense — Photo: reproduction

Members received the announcement first hand: a video showing photos of several players at the club wearing mustaches and in which, at the end, Willian appears announcing: “THE Fluminense is the mustache team”.

Willian arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday morning, underwent medical examinations and went to CT Carlos Castilho to sign a contract and prepare material for the advertisement.

– I arrive at Fluminense with an incredible feeling and butterflies in my stomach. I’m very motivated and happy for this new challenge. The references I have, from athletes who played here, from the environment and from the club’s daily life are excellent. This ambition that the club has to seek great achievements motivated me a lot – he declared.

2 out of 5 Mário Bittencourt and Willian Bigode at CT do Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC Mário Bittencourt and Willian Bigode at CT do Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC

The attacker was Flu’s old wish. In early 2021, the club tried to sign him, but the player chose to renew with Palmeiras. With little space in the team from São Paulo throughout the season, the striker was sought out again by Tricolor and, this time, he accepted the proposal. Willian thanked the fans for their affection on social media after the news that he was going to the club.

– This affection is very important. When you receive this affection from the fans even before you enter the field, it’s really cool. I know the expectation and also my responsibility. It is with great joy that I come to work with my new teammates and, with the support of the fans, to honor this shirt – he completed.

3 out of 5 Willian Mustode with Fluminense shirt — Photo: Mailson Santana / FFC Willian Mustode with Fluminense’s shirt — Photo: Mailson Santana / FFC

At Palmeiras, Willian won two Libertadores titles (2020 and 2021), one Brazilian (2018), one Copa do Brasil (2020) and one Paulista (2020). The veteran striker has another Libertadores, with Corinthians, in 2012, another three Brazilians (Corinthians in 2011 and Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014), as well as one from Minas Gerais for the Minas Gerais club.

4 out of 5 Willian and his wife with the trophies the player won at Palmeiras in farewell — Photo: Publicity Willian and his wife with the trophies the player won at Palmeiras in farewell — Photo: Disclosure

Willian is the second player officially announced by Fluminense for 2022. The other is his former teammate from Palmeiras, Felipe Melo. Tricolor also confirmed Abel Braga as coach. Active in the market, Flu has already closed with left-back Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, and has an agreement with defender David Duarte, who left Goiás. See the club’s movements in the ball market.

