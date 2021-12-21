Teenager dies with cancer who fulfilled dream of watching Spider-Man

posted on 12/20/2021 5:31 PM / updated on 12/20/2021 5:46 PM



Sophia Vitória died three days after fulfilling the biggest dream of the last moments of life: to see her favorite superhero on movie screens – (credit: Personal archive)

Three days after Sophia Vitória, 12, made her dream come true of seeing the premiere of the new film by her favorite hero, the Spider-Man — no homecoming, the teenager with terminal cancer got worse and died this Monday morning (20/12). She returned to the pediatric hospital at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), where she was hospitalized for five months, on Sunday, and did not resist the complications of the disease at around 7 am.

On Thursday (16/12), Sophia’s story won Brazil after the newspaper Extra tell that the girl was presented by the Kinoplex network with an exclusive and free session to see her favorite superhero. It was the biggest wish she had in the last moments of her life. Diagnosed with an intramandibular tumor and muscle aplasia, she was released from the hospital to receive palliative care at home last week.

“She spent five months in hospital, worried because she wouldn’t be able to watch the movie. With hospitalization, we would not know if we could go. We weren’t able to get a ticket to a room with the structure she needs,” said the girl’s mother, Kellen do Rosário de Oliveira, to the newspaper Extra.

Seeing the faithful patient’s wish, the hospital began to mobilize for Sophia’s dream to be fulfilled. In the end, the girl’s support network won a free and exclusive session offered by the Kinoplex network, which promptly made itself available to promote the moment for the girl.

In the front row, Sophia was lying comfortably, with the oxygen cylinder that helps her breathe properly positioned beside her. His eyes sparkled as he commented on each part of the film with his father, Luiz Fernando, who sat beside his daughter to live in the moment. The family was ecstatic to see Sophia realize her dream.

“I send you my love”: actor who played Duende Verde sent a message before death

A few hours before Sophia was hospitalized again on Sunday, she received a special message from actor Willem Dafoe, who was immortalized as the villainous Green Goblin in Spider-Man’s first film.

“A friend told me about you. I know you are a huge Spider-Man fan. I know you saw the movie. I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I’m thinking about you and sending you my love from where I am, in Italy”, said the actor, in a message revealed by the girl’s mother, Kellen Rosário.

The message was received through Brazilian businesswoman Nathalia Scarton, a friend and partner of Willem Dafoe. Upon learning of Sophia’s story, she called her friend and told her about the girl’s situation. Promptly, he sent the message.

Actor Willem Dafoe, who was immortalized as the Green Goblin villain in the first Spider-Man movie, sent Sophia a love message just hours before she died

(Photo: Disney Plus Brazil/Reproduction)



Last week, the girl had already received another tribute, this time from Tom Holland’s voice actor Wirley Contaifer, who sent an audio message to the girl in the voice of the superhero.

The content says that he is “a friend of someone who is a hero too and who faces every day with the strength he has.” “Heroes go together and together we will go forward. You are a miracle”, said the ‘superhero’.

Sophia: the happiness of having lived in the now

The girl’s struggle with a diagnosis of intramandibular tumor, spinal cord aplasia and an infection caused by black fungus lasted five months. In July, Sophia began to experience symptoms of headache, weakness, tachycardia and heavy menstrual flow. The family sought medical treatment at the UFRJ pediatric hospital.

However, the diagnosis took everyone by surprise: she had a serious condition of medullary aplasia, a rare disease of the bone marrow in which there is a reduction in the production of blood cells. The only treatment that would be effective at that point was a bone marrow transplant, which would be donated by her sister, who was highly compatible with Sophia.

However, with the surgery scheduled, a new test identified an intramandibular tumor, next to the carotid artery, an artery that carries blood and oxygen to the brain. The girl’s mother, Kellen do Rosário, says that her daughter’s condition got worse, as she was treated only with transfusions, insufficient for an improvement.

“The surgery had to be postponed. From this moment on, she started to get weaker. Transfusions started to be more recurrent, antibiotics increased a lot. There were many surgical procedures”, he said.

In November, another episode led to Sophia being diagnosed with a terminal stage. The girl contracted a highly invasive opportunistic fungal infection known as “black fungus”. She had to stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), in the hospital, and be intubated. The disease progressed and the doctors, together with the family, decided to take the girl home under palliative care with better quality of life.

On Thursday (16/12), Kellen said the family found peace even in the midst of the terminal diagnosis – including the girl. Practitioners of the evangelical faith, they said they trust the right time for everyone on Earth. “Medicine said that it has done everything it could, there are no more resources. Her condition, according to the doctors, is at the end of her life. We are evangelicals. I believe that we all have a time of life here, God has the best for her life”, she said.