Tesouro Direto experienced strong emotions in 2021 and promises more for next year | Direct Treasure

In the 2021 retrospective of the Direct Treasure , economic surprises, fiscal risks and political movements are the protagonists. At historic highs in rates and setbacks soon thereafter delivered the stress felt by the government bond market for most of the year. Even though, Treasury Direct set a record in the number of active investors, surpassing 1.7 million, a variation of more than 25% in the last twelve months.

If, on the one hand, new investors gain from higher interest rates, on the other hand, those who had already bought shares before the records risk losing money. The reason is old and is part of the script: both in fixed rate and inflation-linked ones, the higher the rate, the lower the price. When interest rates rise, therefore, despite being good news for those who are going to invest — since it ensures greater profitability if the investment is maintained until maturity —, the market value of the papers decreases, which implies a temporary loss for those who already have it. the bonds in the portfolio.

And that roller coaster of gains and losses in government bond rates and prices in 2021 brought excitement to the fixed-income investor, known for being more conservative. The frequent volatility, however, does not prevent analysts from making a positive asset class balance. “The numbers assigned to each of the roles were necessary to try to keep up with the troubled scenario experienced by financial agents in the year”, ponders the head of the fixed income area of ​​the Vitreous, Gabriel Mallet.

New inflation readings, which in the short term lead to an increase in the expectation of the basic interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, and in the long term, reflect the outlook for the fiscal scenario that has also been deteriorating throughout the year , can start telling the story.

To give you an idea, of the three types of bonds available at Tesouro Direto – Prefixed, Selic and IPCA+ -, the most demanded by investors in the year was the paper linked to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), what represented 43.6% of sales in Tesouro Direto, according to data from the National Treasury. This was the way found by the investor of Pprotect your money from the effects of inflation and be able to profit at the end of the contract period. The median of estimates for the IPCA went to 10.05% among the economists who best hit the forecasts compiled by the Central Bank, the so-called Top 5, for the medium term.

Then appear Selic-linked securities, which represent the sale of 38.6% of Tesouro Direto. At the last Copom meeting of the year, held in early December, the monetary authority announced an increase in the basic interest rate to 9.25%, keeping the pace of increase of 1.5 percentage points expected by the market. The projection for the Selic in 2022, among the economists who get it right, was 12.25%. Finally, preset papers accounted for 17.8% of sales for the year.

The fiscal risk and the projection of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) close the conversation about frequent advances and retreats in the rates and prices offered by the Treasury throughout 2021. The words of the year, “precatory” and “aid”, and all the movement of the federal government and the National Congress around them, unbearable octoberl for the government bond market. bad to the point of National Treasury Secretariat to need interrupt trading at Tesouro Direto 22 times in October alone and 52 times a year .

The intervention of the secretariat happens whenever the fiscal risk becomes more latent and the market does not find the appropriate price definition for maturities. That’s why, the agency protects the investor from entering unwittingly into a rate that may change shortly thereafter..

With two months to go until the end of the year, the movements that indicated the relaxation of the spending ceiling shook the securities traded at the Treasury. the president was enough Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announce that it wanted to fund R$400 for 17 million families through the Brazil Aid, which replaces the family allowance, and the “diesel aid”, also of R$ 400, for 750,000 truck drivers, so that rates were raised and negotiations were interrupted more than once, during consecutive days.

The government’s plan is to approve the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, still under discussion in Congress, to free up space in the budget and enable the cash transfer program in 2022, election year.

The GDP has also taken the sleep of investors in Tesouro Direto in 2021. The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), known as the “GDP preview”, dropped 0.40% in October, in a seasonally adjusted comparison with September, as disclosed by the monetary authority. Already in the 12-month period, up to October, the IBC-Br rose 4.19%.

All these events surrounded the Treasury Direct in 2021 and were reflected in the numbers. In the year, shorter-term inflation-linked bonds continued to lead (3.75%), against a 6.23% devaluation of those with maturities over five years. The strong sensitivity of the latter to the long-term economic scenario places them in a position of greater volatility.

In 2021, as well as those indexed to inflation, shorter-term fixed-rate securities performed better (2.03%), while longer-term ones registered a relevant decrease (7.11%). Securities indexed to the Selic rate continue to appreciate in value, reflecting the cycle of rising interest rates. In the year, the Treasury Selic has an average appreciation of 3.86% and remains with the best profitability for the period.

Given this scenario, interest paid on government bonds reached unexpected levels for those who invested at the beginning of the year. The biggest increase in rates occurred with the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, which reached double digits on September 9th and from then on, just uphill. The paper was traded with a return of 12.61% per year, maximum of 2021, recorded on November 1, shortly after the Copom indicated that the Selic could go to “significantly more contractionary” levels by 2022. Ten days later, a drop took the stock to a percentage point below, starting a new cycle, this time recoil.

Like A positive highlight, fixed income specialists point to the Treasury Selic, with maturities in 2024 and 2027. “They follow the rise in interest rates and have less impact on the mark-to-market, which was what led to the devaluation of other securities”, he explains Camilla Dolle, fixed income analyst at XP Investments.

THE The negative highlight was the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2045, without payment of semiannual interest. According to Dolle, this was the role most hit by mark-to-market. “Remembering that the longer the title, the more impacted it is”, completes the analyst.

But in general, the IPCA+ Treasury was the investor’s great ally during the trajectory of high inflation in 2021. No wonder, it was the most sought after security by individual investors. This happened as soon as he understood that he needed to adopt strategies to protect his money from devaluation. According to analysts, the questions that investors have to ask before betting on Tesouro Direto are: will inflation remain high? Will the Selic surpass 12%? And if so, how long will it stay at this level?

Remember that the Mark-to-market can bring a lot of volatility to the investment in Tesouro Direto. Both on the good side, increasing its potential return, and on the negative side, opening up space for losses. But this fluctuation only affects investors who redeem the money before the deadline “agreed” with the government. If you carry the bond to maturity, the return “combined with the government” at the time of purchase is guaranteed.

Goodbye old year Happy New Year? Not with the flurry of political-economic events promised for 2022. Investors will still hear a lot about court orders and their development in the next year. The reform agenda in Congress, the behavior of the Central Bank in view of the persistent high inflation and the inflation and employment data in the United States are also expected on the agenda in 2022. “Remembering that we will have an election, and, historically, this means a year of market volatility, so we will certainly see these fluctuations happening for a long time”, warns the analyst at XP.

All these events can devalue the bonds again and give an old-year-old face to Tesouro Direto. “This is not to say that investors should forget about government bonds next year.. It means that fluctuations, rate hikes, business interruptions are far from over. Maybe the opposite will happen, it will intensify, and he needs to be aware that the market does not follow the feeling of the beginning of New Year’s Eve”, he explains mallet, gives Vitreous.