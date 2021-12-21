Thaeme shows her 2 month old baby smiling at the photo and enchants

Singer Thaeme Mariôto surprised her by catching her youngest daughter smiling

The singer Thame Mariot, duo of Thiago, registered a cute moment with her baby. She is the mother of two girls. The oldest Liz is two years old, while the youngest, Ivy, is about three months old. The small ones are the result of the artist’s marriage with businessman Fábio Elias.

Recently, the famous mom has resumed her work schedule, which includes recordings, shows and interviews. She has even shown her daughters having fun backstage and dressing rooms with the duo.

“Singing is much more than love: it is soul. When our voices join with yours, in that same vibration, it’s the realization of everything we’ve always dreamed of… Spreading joy, dreams and lots and lots of love!”, wrote the singer Thame about going back to the stage.

This weekend, she surprised her by sharing a very special family moment with her fans. On the click, Ivy appears on her mother’s lap and surprisingly smiles for the cameras!

“Good morning with that delicious smile of my princess!” Thame Mariot. Soon, many fans started leaving comments on the publication. “What a beautiful thing, most blessed by God,” said one netizen. Another joked: “You’re an expert at making babies happy and cute. Gorgeous!”.

One follower remarked: “I can’t take this cuteness from Ivy!! Aunt is already missing the smell and smile”. Another admired: “My God, she’s laughing at the pictures.” Another agreed: “What a nice thing she is smiling.” And yet another said: “How beautiful this baby is, always smiling”.

The sertaneja Maiara, Maraisa’s duo, commented: “How cute my God!”. The duo Maria Cecília and Rodolfo, who are expecting their second child, were drooling over the baby: “I can’t believe she’s laughing for the picture! Too cute!”. Simone and Simaria were also delighted and wrote: “Iti maliaaaa”.

