Thales Bretas gets emotional on wedding anniversary with Paulo Gustavo · TV News

Thales Bretas was moved when recalling the wedding anniversary with Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021), completed this Monday (20). The doctor paid tribute to the comedian and highlighted the love story played by his former partner, who died from complications at Covid-19.

“Today we would celebrate six years of a marriage that I didn’t know would change not only our lives, but also the lives of many people! Whenever I hear from someone that our union has inspired others or helped families understand the love that can exist between two people of the same sex, I get emotional and fulfilled,” wrote Bretas on Instagram.

“How lucky for me to have found more than a great love, an even braver person, who not only embarked with me on this project of building a family, but also reverberated to Brazil the beauty of our love and the naturalness with which it should be lived, celebrated, exalted and multiplied,” continued Romeo and Gael’s father.

In the publication, the doctor lamented the loss of his partner: “I miss a lot, a lot of sadness for a beautiful and long story aborted and summarized in a small film, but this film was and will always be the most beautiful and eternal extract of everything I’ve lived! I can’t help but feel grateful and honored that I’ve lived so much in such a short time.”

“Life here is really a passage, the duration of which only God can estimate. So plant your seed, water it, but don’t wait for the fruit to enjoy the tree and be proud of it! Long live love! It saves, transforms and enlightens wherever he goes”, advised the dermatologist.

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, after spending more than 50 days in hospital as a result of Covid-19. On October 26, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, sanctioned Law 9440, which decrees the Humor Day in honor of Paulo Gustavo.

