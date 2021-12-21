the latest in football today (21)

Credit: Fan Assembly

ATLÉTICO-MG WOULD BE MONITORING DI MARÍA

According to information from journalist Milton Neves, Atlético is negotiating with one of the PSG’s stars, for 2022. It is Di Maria, a 33-year-old midfielder. Late Monday night, Milton reported in his column on UOL Sport.

SAO PAULO MAKES A PROPOSAL BY DEFENDER

According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, São Paulo submitted a proposal to Atlanta United, from the United States, by Alan Franco, a 25-year-old defender. This is not the first time that the defender’s name has been linked to the Brazilian team.

SÃO PAULO TRIES ANOTHER GRÊMIO REINFORCEMENT

São Paulo is willing to invest heavily to build a competitive team for the 2022 season. Therefore, the club has invested and should count on external support for new investments. According to Chico Garcia, journalist and commentator on TV Bandeirantes, the Morumbi team dreams of having Ferreira and Douglas Costa in the coming weeks. For that you will need to work with Grêmio, but mainly, make the financial arrangements with the players.

PALMEIRAS MAY NEGOTIATE LATERAL WITH FORTALEZA

Going through a reformulation aiming at the 2022 season, Palmeiras can negotiate the left-back Victor Luis, 28, with Fortaleza.

PALM TREES RIVER PLATE HALF RIDER

Making a makeover in their squad saying the 2022 season, Palmeiras made a poll by midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, from River Plate, earlier this month.

CORINTHIANS APPROACHES FOLLOWER

The ‘Mercado da Bola’ is still busy, and the clubs have moved a lot to assemble their squads for 2022. With Corinthians it’s no different, and despite the incessant search for a 9 shirt, the defense has also been the focus of the board in the hunting for reinforcements. The name of the time is the defender Kanu, from Botafogo.

DIEGO SOUZA CAN RETURN TO SPORT

Free since he decided to leave Grêmio, striker Diego Souza attracted the attention of two former clubs: Vasco da Gama and Sport. After negotiations, the player is close to closing with Sport.

LUAN DEALS WITH SANTOS

Striker Luan, ex-Atlético, is free in the ball market to hit with any team. He recently returned to Brazil after two seasons playing for Japanese club V-Varen Nagasaki. Back in the country, the ‘Menino Maluquinho’ would be negotiating with Santos.

