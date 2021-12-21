The minimum for the minimum wage – and other highlights – 12/21/2021

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s (21) edition of the newsletter Pra Start o Dia, its summary with the main news of the day. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly to your email, register here.

For the minimum wage, the minimum. For the Electoral Fund, almost the maximum. It is the summary of the 2022 Budget proposal. For the minimum there is no real increase, only the pass-through of inflation. Go to BRL 1,210. As for the resources for the electoral campaign, the limit was R$ 5.7 billion. In the report to be voted on today are reserved “only” BRL 5.1 billion.

turned police case the budget. No, not because of deviations. I would only scream even for the lack of prediction of readjustment for the federal security forces. Bolsonaro intervened. He called the reporter and asked to include the increase.

The pressure for readjustment of federal police does not apply to civil servants in general. About 1 million do not see raise signo five years ago.

election race

For evangelicals, the best president Brazil has ever had was Lula (43% of responses in a Datafolha survey). Bolsonaro is the 19% favorite. When the question is reversed, Bolsonaro doesn’t do well either. It is considered the worst in history by 35%, against 25% for Lula.

For Josias de Souza, Bolsonaro awakened feelings “terribly Squid” part of the evangelical community because of the conviction with which it speaks of God.

Kennedy Alencar describes the new movement in electoral chess: attracting Gilberto Kassab’s PSD to the Lula-Alckmin ticket.

The phrase

I liken it to a resurrection: I’m back in the game, I want to play, I want to win because I’m sure I can improve the lives of these people.

squid, in an interview with Reuters

For Gilmar Mendes, interviewed by UOL News, is an “urban legend” what Bolsonaro talks about fraud in the 2018 election.

playpen

A video of Bolsonaro rehearsing a little dance to the sound of homophobic funk was published by son 01 as a demonstration of the president’s degree of concern with the meeting of squid with Alckmin.

No shelving the investigation into the fake news of Bolsonaro about the elections. The decision is made by the Attorney General’s Office.

Logging

From January to November, the Amazon lost 10,222 square kilometers of forest, a record area for the period in the last ten years.

Pandemic

After the intensification of threats against Anvisa technicians, the Federal Police opened an inquiry to try to identify those responsible.

Thais Oyama explains why it won’t be easy for the Pocketnarist machine of intimidation to bring down the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres.

Nine days after the determination of the STF, the government published an ordinance specifying the obligation of the vaccine passport against covid for travelers.

The interval for applying the booster dose of the covid vaccine has officially dropped to four months, instead of five. The government also announced the application of one more booster dose for immunosuppressed.

“One stone”. It’s how Mauricio Stycer defines the impact of documentary The Senior Prevent Case, by Globoplay.

Three weeks after it was first detected in the US, the omicron variant it accounts for 73% of new covid cases in the country.

around the world

On the first day after the election of Gabriel Boric, the dollar soared in Chile, and the stock market fell. The president-elect met with the current one and said that he will not spend what the country does not have.

Until late afternoon yesterday Bolsonaro had not congratulated Boric on the victory.

The Cold War essay in Ukraine it grew more frightening with Putin’s threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. The US advises against traveling to the region.

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Attorney General, trying stop the investigation that she makes of alleged manipulation of property values ​​by the ex-president.

Witnesses and images show the massacre of peasants by the military in Myanmar.

Good news

THE North East concentrates 70% of the 500 municipalities that have advanced the most in the supply of education opportunities in 2021. Alagoas, Ceará, Piauí and Bahia stand out.

To think

Lidia Zuin asks: Are we ready for the next turn of artificial intelligences?

refreshment

The family was visiting a greenhouse when the butterfly landed on the girl’s head and did not want to leave. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The cute photo of the day is of a butterfly perched on a baby’s head. Also on video.

APCA released its list of the 50 best Brazilian albums of 2021. It has Caetano, BaianaSystem, Manu Gavassi, Pabblo Vittar.

………………………….

THE summer starts today. With it comes the bikini season, which this season they want to draw attention to the color.

The day of the Christmas brawl is approaching in Cusco and Apurímac, Peru. It’s Takanakuy, a festival that allows you to fight, among other reasons, to solve problems personal or family, out of honor or solidarity.

sustainable christmas

If you haven’t bought all the presents, why not something that’s environmentally friendly?

For children, children’s books and toys are included.

Don’t eat meat? See vegetarian options for end of year suppers.

urban geology

The impact of a comet or a meteor, millions of years ago, formed the colony crater, in Parelheiros, south of São Paulo. A survey revealed new data on the impact.

urban adventure

São Paulo is planning the longest trail in the city, in a rare and little-known green region.

small screen

The world turns: after the spectacular departure of Secret Truths 2, Camila Queiroz may be in… Secret Truths 3.

Tarsila do Amaral for kids: learn the story of the movie tarsilinha (with trailer).

After 37 years on the market and more than 4.3 million units produced, the Fiat Uno goes out of production on December 31st. One special series, called Ciao, marks the farewell.

In the preliminary round draw of the liberators, Fluminense faces a Colombian, Deportivo Cali or Millionarios, and makes the second match at home. América-MG takes Guaraní, from Paraguay, with the game back in the opponent’s stadium.

And the temptation grew: in addition to opening the way for the World Cup dispute, Libertadores will give a bigger prize in 2022.

criminal world

The fake oil formula has soy, coloring, flavoring and even lamp oil.

