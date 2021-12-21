‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Guilherme will suffer lightning kidnapping for revenge | come around

2 of 4 Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) will get in the car with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) will get in the car with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe