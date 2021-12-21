‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Guilherme will suffer lightning kidnapping for revenge | come around

▶ See why Flávia had to go back to the police station:
Guilherme lies to protect Flavia
Guilherme gives Flávia a lift, but Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) cross the path of the pair. The doctor tries to run away, but the twins threaten him with a gun.
Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) will get in the car with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Furious with the roll that turned up at the motel, after Flávia denounced the plan to Conrado (Alex Nader), the brothers will get into the car and tell Guilherme to drive to the Tijuca Forest. The dancer will ask to leave the doctor alone, but it will be in vain:
“I can’t. Tiozão saw my face,” Leco will say, in a threatening tone.
▶ Remind how Leco and Neco’s motel plan went wrong:
Flávia reveals Cora’s plan to Conrado
Guilherme will offer money to the bandits, and Neco will try to convince his brother to take the money: “It’s not a bad idea, Leco. We’re hard!” But Leco will have other plans for his old acquaintance:
“But first we have to teach the rogue a lesson.”
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will make a comeback in lightning kidnapping in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
Flávia will insult the two, and Neco will push the girl towards the wheel. Result: the car will head towards a pole, but Guilherme will be able to brake in time. Luck will not be on the side of Neco and Leco, and the weapon that was with them will fall close to Flávia.
“The gun is with me! I’m the one who talks rudely!”, the dancer will say.
How will the outcome of this moment be? 😓
📸 See the behind-the-scenes photo of this scene (submitted by André Silberg, the Leco):
André Silberg, Carlos Silberg, Mateus Solano and Valentina Herszage during the backstage of ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Disclosure
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Tuesday’s chapter:
21 Ten
Tuesday
Neco and Leco threaten Flávia and Guilherme. Tetê implies telling Nedda about her and Osvaldo. Neném comments to Osvaldo about Teca’s advances. Flávia is saddened by Guilherme. Marcelo is intrigued by the story Flávia tells and Paula has fun. Neném is moved by the surprise that the family prepares for him. Rose has an idea to help the children’s ward at the hospital. Paula humiliates Ingrid, and Flávia comes to her defense. Nedda and Osvaldo agree to leave again. Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt. Neném sees Death and fears that something will happen to him.
