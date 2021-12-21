‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will say she is Paula’s daughter | come around

Paula gives Flávia a job
Marcelo will find Flávia and say that he’s already noticed that Paula likes her a lot. Flávia will try to trick Terrare’s vice president, but he will demand to know more about her:
“You really want to know? I’m Paula Terrare’s daughter! I’m Paula’s bastard daughter. From a story she had back in the south, before coming to Rio,” the girl will say.
“I have my jaw dropped. I didn’t imagine that”, will comment Marcelo, believing in the story.
Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) will be perplexed when Flávia (Valentina Herszage) tells that she is the daughter of Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Flávia will ask Marcelo for secrecy, and will continue the farce:
“Paula put me here to take your place!”
It is then that Marcelo will propose a partnership between them.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will tell Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) about the lie she invented for Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) – ‘As much as More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Later, Paula will give Flávia a ride and the girl will tell the conversation she had with Marcelo:
“He thinks you put me on Terrare for some reason. Something hidden. A secret.”
“Marcelo is alive. And what did you say to him?”, the businesswoman will ask.
“That I am your bastard daughter”, will respond Flávia.
Paula will brake the car abruptly, so startled by what she has just heard.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will be shocked to learn that Flávia (Valentina Herszage) said she was her daughter – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
What will Paula think of Flávia’s setup?
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Tuesday’s chapter:
21 Ten
Tuesday
Neco and Leco threaten Flávia and Guilherme. Tetê implies telling Nedda about her and Osvaldo. Neném comments to Osvaldo about Teca’s advances. Flávia is saddened by Guilherme. Marcelo is intrigued by the story Flávia tells and Paula has fun. Neném is moved by the surprise that the family prepares for him. Rose has an idea to help the children’s ward at the hospital. Paula humiliates Ingrid, and Flávia comes to her defense. Nedda and Osvaldo agree to leave again. Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt. Neném sees Death and fears that something will happen to him.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!