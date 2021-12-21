The time and time of mental health in the medical curriculum – 12/20/2021 – Opinion

The recognition that “there is no health without mental health” has advanced significantly over the past two decades. However, such slogans from the World Health Organization have not yet been effectively translated into practical terms in the curricula of most medical schools in our country. The contents and skills of mental health and psychiatry occupy a very peripheral space in the training of physicians, being approached, if at all, within a logic of specialty and not the large area that mental health effectively constitutes and which we consider essential for general education of doctors.

The prevalence of mental disorders is high and, in addition to the enormous direct burden they entail, in terms of psychological distress and social and work incapacitation, they have a strong impact on other diseases, especially chronic ones, and on their treatments. People with severe mental disorders, in turn, have their physical health neglected and do not receive health care in an equitable way. They have a reduced life expectancy of at least a decade compared to the general population.

How can we explain the glaring mismatch between the widespread perception of the growing social burden of mental disorders, in a rapidly changing world, which is even more evident since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the timidity of initiatives related to training of professionals to face the challenges in the field of mental health?

Certainly, the stigma associated with the mental disorder and, by extension, with the medical specialty that treats it, psychiatry, plays a relevant role in this. The recent strengthening of the medical identity of psychiatry does not seem to have been enough to erase a considerable part of the prejudices that have always surrounded the specialty. In hospital environments, it is not uncommon to refer to the so-called “psychiatric patient”, as if suffering from a mental disorder were the defining characteristic of a type of person, with less value and, therefore, undesirable. Nothing short of deep-rooted and ominous prejudice.

We observed that medical students, upon initiating contact with the clinic, typically express a deep interest in people and not just in the diseases that affect them. But this tends to get lost throughout their training, as the underlying message they receive is that such interest, even though it is something desirable, does not belong at the heart of the physician’s performance. More than that, the patient’s subjectivity, throughout the medical course, often becomes a noise to be eliminated. The disease gains prominence and the patient gradually disappears. We understand that this needs to change.

Attention to mental health is the task of many professionals and not just those who work in the so-called “psi” areas. Physicians, regardless of their specialty, play a very important role, being often (especially in primary care) the first contact and a fundamental agent in the care of people in distress. But, of course, your performance needs to be qualified. Therefore, we defend that training in mental health and psychiatry must accompany physician training longitudinally, from the first steps of the early years to the practice of supervised clinical care in the internship.

It is not by training more psychiatrists or referring patients to “psy” professionals anymore that the immense care needs of the population in mental health will be met. The challenge for medical schools is to overcome inertia and make their curricula reflect more consistently the health demands existing today, recognizing the great area that is mental health.

